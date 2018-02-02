The southern coastal city of Guangzhou is expected to give the floor to China’s first fleet of autonomous cars available for public hailing.

The “robotaxis” that are set to roll out later this year will still have an occupant behind the wheel for security precaution, who will take over in times of emergency, according to the operator and technology provider Pony.ai.

The self-driving technology start-up kicked off trial operation in the city’s Nansha district amid a steady drizzle on Friday.

“With the soft launch, we will start open road tests on a daily basis and offer test rides to the general public,” said James Peng, co-founder and chief executive of Pony.ai, at the event.

The official launch of autonomous driving car-on-demand fleet is still waiting for the final green light from the authorities, Peng said, who previously served as chief architect for Baidu’s autonomous driving in the US.

Ambitious in artificial intelligence and smart car industries, both plucked by the country at a national priority level, Guangzhou is likely to become the second city in China after Beijing that would make open road test of autonomous car officially legitimate on the record.

Founded in Silicon Valley, Pony.ai has focused on level four autonomous driving development, which means that cars can run without human input in specific conditions.

Last month, the company raised US$112 million from its Series A funding round, led by Chinese venture capital firms Legend Capital and Morningside Venture Capital. Its seed investors IDG Capital Partners and Sequoia Capital valued the one-year-old start-up at over US$90 million since inception.

“It only took us three months to master and adjust to the road conditions in Guangzhou since Pony.ai moved its headquarters to the city in October,” said Peng. “It’s all sunny in California, while [in] Guangzhou [it] tends to rain more frequently close to April.”

The self-driving fleet will operate within a 30 square kilometre area in Nansha district for “demonstration” purposes before it can be replicated to a larger area, according to the company. Citizens can hail autonomous ride via a mobile app like Uber and Didi.

Earlier this week, another Guangzhou-based self-driving technology start-up, JingChi, also unveiled a three-month public test ride programme. Both companies were founded by former Baidu executives.

The pair is among dozens of Chinese autonomous driving start-ups that have emerged over the past two years in the world’s largest car market, competing in a new segment not only against technology giants such as Alphabet and Baidu, but also against traditional carmakers like General Motors, Ford, Toyota and Mercedez-Benz owner Daimler.

Waymo, Alphabet’s driverless car division, is far ahead of its rivals in terms of miles travelled without human intervention, according to an annual compilation by California officials released earlier this week. GM’s Cruise was a distant second, with 1,214 miles (1,954 kilometres) on average between drivers taking over, compared to Waymo’s 5,596 miles.

Baidu has vowed to release a driverless car this year, with mass production to begin by 2021, and has enlisted 70 global and Chinese companies – from carmakers to ride-sharing companies – as partners for its Apollo autonomous car software initiative.

The National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s top economic planning agency, has set a three-year plan to foster the building of smart cars and suppliers of the future transport such as assistive driving technologies, radars, sensors and visual mapping.