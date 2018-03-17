Wheelock & Co., which last week kicked off Hong Kong’s first sale of residential property this year, is poised to extend the success of its campaign for the second week running.

A fourth batch of the developer’s Malibu apartment complex at Lohas Park in Tsueng Kwan O, totalling 160 units, sold out on Friday for a total HK$1.37 billion (US$174.7 billion), or an average price of HK$15,827 per square foot after discounts, 7 per cent higher than two earlier batches a week earlier.

Another 160 units offered for sale on Saturday were mostly sold as of 3 pm, property agents said.

Hong Kong’s US$149 million Mount Nicholson flats grab the crown as Asia’s priciest address

The Malibu complex, comprising 1,600 apartment units, is expected to turn Lohas Park into Hong Kong’s largest residential enclave, with 58,000 residents in 21,500 flats, when it is fully completed in 2025.

So far, Wheelock has posted HK$7.77 billion in revenue from selling 910 units in three batches.

Sales had been brisk on Friday and Saturday, with 5,000 buyers registering to bid for 320 units, or an average of 15 buyers for every available flat.

“The 160 offerings today are expected to be cleared out very fast,” said Sammy Po Siu-ming, chief executive of Midland Realty’s residential division.

Hong Kong’s residential property prices had been on a tear, rising for 10 consecutive months to a record in January, as home buyers and investors piled into the market ahead of higher mortgage rates which had been signalled by the government. Prices have another 10 per cent to 20 per cent to rise in 2018, according to a forecast by real estate consultancy JLL.

Hong Kong’s February rents break 22-month surge after holiday lull. Is relief temporary?

That has helped the bottom lines of the city’s property builders including CK Assets, Sun Hung Kai and Wheelock.

Wheelock’s 2017 underlying profit,which excludes revaluation gains from investments, rose 1.5 per cent to HK$12 billion, while its property sales revenue jumped 18 per cent to a record HK$26.1 billion, according to a March 11 stock exchange filing.