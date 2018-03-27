China has the second-highest number of entrepreneurs featured in this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List. With 59 names from the mainland, it is second only to India and its 65 representatives.

The list, in its third year, has the theme of “disruption and innovation”, and features 300 “entrepreneurs, innovators and game changers” under the age of 30 that are “challenging conventional wisdom and rewriting the rules for the next generation”, according to the magazine.

The 300 people featured comprise 30 names in 10 categories.

The list also included 12 entrepreneurs from Hong Kong, such as Liu Tao, a co-founder of MioTech, who is listed under “finance and venture capital”; Vincent Lim, a co-founder of Lim + Lu, who is listed under “the arts”; Derek Cheung, the founder of Hong Kong Esports, who is listed under “consumer technology”; Wendy Chan, the chief operating officer of PassKit, who is listed under “finance and venture capital”; and Miron Mironiuk, the founder of Cosmose, who is listed under “media, marketing and advertising”.

According to Rana Wehbe, the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List editor, the businesses of many of this year’s featured entrepreneurs reflected their lifestyle choices and ethos, and addressed issues important to their generation.

Being featured like this was a strong encouragement for the people honoured, said Jason Tu Jianyu, a co-founder of MioTech who also found mention in the list from Hong Kong.

The award from Forbes proves that we, the post 90s or the millennial generation, are making a difference in Asia and the rest of the world

Jason Tu Jianyu, co-founder, MioTech

MioTech, which visualises data for banks and asset managers, has 20 clients and has raised US$8 million so far in funding led by ZhenFund and Li Ka-shing’s private investment arm, Horizon Ventures, according to Forbes.

“More than 80 per cent of my team is under 30. The award from Forbes proves that we, the post 90s or the millennial generation, are making a difference in Asia and the rest of the world,” he said.

Tu attributed his success to teamwork. “I’m leading a team of rock stars to fulfil our passion, dreams and faith in technology,” Tu said.

Tu said the company would launch a new product in April, which he said would “totally disrupt the financial industry” with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and data visualisation methods.