One Shenzhen property developer has set a new benchmark for eager homebuyers in this southern Chinese city, requiring deposits of 5 million yuan (US$778,990.40) to enter a lottery to be selected for the 167 units that will go on sale Wednesday.

The refundable fee is required to register for the lottery that will convey the right to purchase a price-controlled unit at the luxury residential project Shuangxi Garden Phase Three, a development by Shenzhen China Merchants Real Estate.

By the close of Monday, 881 applications have been submitted, which means about 4.4 billion yuan had been transferred to the developer within two days, according to sources.

The smallest flat on offer is 204.65 square metres, while the largest is 425.28 sq m and, fetching prices ranging from 16.73 million yuan to 65.59 million yuan.

“Whoever can get a flat would feel lucky and grateful and burn joss sticks,” said Xu Xingchun, an agent with Centaline Property in the Shekou area of Shenzhen, nearby where the project is located. “The moment you get the house, one already makes money.”

Twenty-one units are listed with prices below 100,000 yuan per sq m and one is listed for sale as low as 81,728 yuan per sq m. Agents expect that after discounts, the average price of the project could fetch 120,000 yuan per sq m.

Xu said currently there are about 30 units of Shuangxi Garden’s Phase One and Phase two on sale and the average price is about 140,000 yuan per sq m to 150,000 yuan per sq m.

“Prices of the new flats are even cheaper than the pre-owned ones in the neighbourhood. Of course people would like to buy the new one,” said He Qianru, chief analyst at property brokerage Midland Holdings China.

Market watchers said that luxury residential projects in the city this year have been well received, some have seen been sold out within hours.

The treasure hunt among buyers is a result of the government’s stringent property curbs, including direct price controls.

Shenzhen, the Chinese city with the largest population growth, saw its new home prices in April slide 0.03 per cent to 54,169 yuan per sq m from March, reflecting the 19 straight month of decline, a result of an iron-fisted government clampdown since late 2016.

Wednesday’s sale is the first through a public lottery scheme under the witness of local notary public office in Shenzhen.

He expects more projects, particularly luxury residential, will be sold through lottery schemes in the city.

Seven mainland cities have clear policies on the lottery scheme, including Shanghai and Chengdu which require all new projects to be sold under the system. Five other cities, including, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Wuhan, Changsha and Xi’an, urge developers to adopt the lottery scheme if their residential projects are oversubscribed. Shenzhen has yet to introduce a formal policy on the lottery system.

If selected, the prospective buyer must reaffirm their decision to move ahead with the purchase within two minutes or face disqualification.

“The purchasing power is surprisingly high in Shenzhen with wealthy people doing business in the Pearl River Delta,” said Xu. “They believe that buying a flat will never lose money.”

It is estimated that 60 per cent of the applicants who have made the 5 million yuan deposit are previous buyers in projects completed by China Merchants. Those who bought a property in Shekou, where Shenzhen’s pilot free-trade zone will be located, have seen the value of their home rise four or even five times in value during the past decade.

Under the current policy, a married couple with a local hukou, or household registration document, can own two flats. A single individual aged above 18, with the Shenzhen hukou, is permitted to own one flat.

Purchasers who lack a local hukou are eligible to enter the home lottery scheme in Shenzhen as buyers as long as they have paid five years of local social security benefits, a sum that amounts to roughly 30,000 yuan.

In Hong Kong, developers requiring prospective buyers to make a deposit before viewing a flat do so under a system whereby the funds are held in trust without actually being transferred.

Sun Hung Kai Properties development Victoria Harbour, in North Point, initially asked potential buyers to stump up a whopping HK$7 million to view units at the site, but later reduced the sum to HK$2 million.