Hong Kong’s property buyers braved a thunderstorm to snap up more than a hundred unoccupied apartment units, helping developers clear the unsold stock ahead of a government plan to impose a so-called vacancy tax to deter hoarding.

As many as 111 units, or 63 per cent of the 176 put on offer by four developers across the city, were sold as of 3pm on Saturday, according to agents.

In Yuen Long in the New Territories, New World Development sold 25 of the 38 units at Park Villa, recording HK$1.12 billion (US$143 million) in sales, according to the developer. Unit 29 of Park Villa, measuring 3,844 square feet, was sold to the family of Tse Sui-luen, the founder of the TSL Jewellery chain in the city, for HK$46.55 million, agents said. Tse could not be reached to comment.

The weekend sale, coming more than five years after occupation permits were issued in 2013 at Park Villa, underscored the effectiveness of the government’s tax to force developers to release more housing stock to ease the pent-up demand in the world’s costliest residential market, said lawmaker Kenneth Leung.

“The aim of [residential property] development is to provide Hong Kong people with flats,” Leung said. The vacancy tax “can move the government’s policy to provide housing in the right direction,” he said.

At Tsuen Wan West, CK Assets sold one of its two unoccupied units at Ocean Supreme, while another 22 of the completed units are still being held and are unavailable for purchase. In Tai Po, K Wah International sold seven of 48 units at the Solaria complex.

Overwhelming response was reported in Mong Kok, where Henderson Land Development sold 78 of the 88 units of the Cetus Square Mile project

Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said earlier this week that the tax would be announced by Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor by the end of this month. The move was designed to force developers to release completed apartment units into the market for sale, to ease demand bottlenecks.

“We welcome the imposition of the vacancy tax if it can increase supply,” said Sammy Po, chief executive of the residential division of Midland Realty. “Buyers’ enthusiasm [in properties] hasn’t been affected by the tax.”



Still, the enthusiasm hadn’t been unanimous, as the city’s Real Estate Developers Association (REDA) said it opposes the tax.

The group, which represents major developers, argued that there were only 3,000 flats that could be categorised as vacant, instead of the government’s estimate of 9,000 units.

Sun Hung Kai Properties has announced plans to sell the remaining stock of its Grand Yoho Phase Two, which was completed last year, in Yuen Long in the second half of this year.






































