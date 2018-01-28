Chinese property companies are making a beeline for Hong Kong to raise capital, as one of the world’s best-performing stock markets offers an attractive alternative to the funding squeeze back on the mainland.

Agile Group Holdings, a developer based in Zhongshan city in Guangdong province, will launch an initial public offer this week in Hong Kong for its property management unit A-Living Services, aiming to raise between HK$3.6 billion and HK$4.7 billion (US$600 million).

CIFI Holdings, another mainland developer, said it would issue its first HK$2.79 billion zero-coupon convertible bonds.The conversion price will be HK$9.30 per share, 30 per cent conversion premium to the latest closing price, and CIFI said the sale “ has received overwhelming response from investors and recorded a substantial over-subscription and priced at high-end price”.

The two financing deals follow the 22 per cent rally in the Hang Seng Mainand Properties Index so far this year, outpacing the 10.7 per cent gain in the benchmark index. Easy access to Hong Kong’s capital market has provided mainland developers with a lifeline, as their financing had been strictly curbed on the mainland due to the year-long campaign to rein in home prices. No property company had been allowed to raise capital through IPOs or bond sales on the mainland since 2017.

CIFI’s share price surged 51 per cent while Agile’s stock has risen 21.9 per cent.

“The market is quite optimistic about Chinese property firms listing in Hong Kong, because of the solid earnings growth last year and the good dividend payout,” said Michael Chen, head of equity investment at SinoPAC Holdings. “These big-cap property stocks follow a similar logic of the bank stocks.”

Agile’s share price multiple over its estimated 2017 earnings per share stood at 9.99 on Friday, compared to CIFI’s 10.96. Agile’s earnings were estimated to have grown over 20 cent last year from 2016.

Big-cap developers have generally given a continuing earnings growth projection for 2018 in their guidance to investors, and the expected market share advancing, due to industry consolidation, has given cause for optimism, said CIMB’s property analyst Raymond Cheng.

“It is a departure from a few years ago, when the capital market was consistently bearish on Chinese property stocks,” he said, adding a few stocks such as Sunac China and Country Garden may have become too expensive.

Mainland China’s property tightening policies may not escalate, as current home prices are stable, a reason for investors to be bullish, said Philip Tse, a property analyst with Bocom.