Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, the city’s reserves and cash war chest for defending its currency’s value, has posted its best investment return ever, thanks to buoyant global stock markets.

The Exchange Fund posted total returns of HK$252 billion last year, almost four times higher than the total gain of HK$68.1 billion in 2016, when returns were led by bonds and overseas shares, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday.

The biggest contributor was a surge in global equities, most notably in Hong Kong which ranked as the world’s best performing major market with a 36 per cent rally in the Hang Seng Index.

The Exchange Fund’s total assets rose by US$168.4 bilion to US$4.02 trillion at the end of 2017 from a year earlier.

The city’s government invests its reserves with the Exchange Fund and shares its profits and losses, using the fund to buy or sell Hong Kong dollars to maintain the currency’s peg to the US dollar, defending it against speculation.