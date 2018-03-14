The new governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) – to be announced next Monday – will be handed more power but will also embrace a challenging mission to carry on and finish ongoing reforms on interest and exchange rates, while maintaining stability and adapting to a bigger global role.

In its biggest government structure revamp in history, China’s State Council (the country’s cabinet) on Tuesday proposed merging its current banking and insurance regulators into one while moving part of their functions, including drafting key regulations and prudential oversight, to the PBOC, the country’s central bank.

Some 3,000 legislators from all walks of China are to discuss the candidates for the governorship on Sunday.

Analysts said the dramatic shift will largely raise the PBOC’s status, while making the banking and insurance regulators executors of policies, now to be set by the bank.

“By shifting power to the PBOC, it will help avoid conflicting policy signals sent from different regulators, and other problems brought about by cross regulation,” said Ma Jun, former chief economist at the People’s Bank of China’s research bureau.

The final shortlist of front runners to win the bank’s top role are current Politburo member Liu He, the top economic adviser and close ally to President Xi Jinping, Yi Gang, the PBOC’s current deputy governor and de facto major policymaker, and Xie Fuzhan, a veteran economist and now party chief of central China’s Henan province.

Liu, 66, is widely expected to become vice-premier, in charge of economic and financial affairs after the National People’s Congress (NPC).

That would put him on a par with Zhu Rongji, known for his tough approach to tackling what some saw as the economic chaos, when he was vice-premier and central bank governor between 1993 and 1995.

He is also widely expected to head the cabinet-level Financial Stability and Development Committee, founded last year to supersede all financial regulators.

“The set up of the committee is a 100 per cent China invention that has no counterparts overseas,” said Zhou Hao, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank.

“A more political body that rides over the traditional financial regulatory regime, chaired by Xi’s top adviser and strong ally Liu He, will make sure of a more centralised and consolidated decision-making process, and top-down implementation of the will from ‘the central’ [government in Beijing].

“Whether Liu will become the PBOC governor himself is less important. The new PBOC governor should be himself, or someone who works well with him.”

That leaves Yi Gang, 60, highly likely to be the next PBOC governor.

After eight years in the United States completing his doctoral degree and teaching at Indiana University, Yi is a fluent English speaker. His succession of current long-serving PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan will allow a smoother transition, many say, as he has already been making major decisions for the PBOC’s daily operation, and is also a familiar face to overseas peers.

But others argue 64-year-old Henan Party chief Xie Fuzhan may still have an outside chance too, having spent almost two decades at the research centre under the State Council.

He also used to be a top internal economic think tank to the top leadership, and like Liu was a member of the monetary policy committee under the PBOC, from 2006 to 2008, China’s most prestigious advisory body to its central bankers, where he had major exposure to the decision-making of China’s macro and monetary policies.

Xie completed academic programmes in foreign colleges, including Princeton University, Harvard University, and the University of Cambridge. But some people argue his chance is smaller to his early tie to former Chinese premier Wen Jiabao. From 2008 to 2013 when he headed the research office, Xie joined all the major drafting of the important speeches made by Wen.

The current PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, 70, has led the central bank for 15 years and has finished “80 per cent of his work”, says Chen Long, a Beijing-based economist with consultancy Gavekal, largely on interest and exchange rate reform, opening up, and managing risk, by using his “distinctive style of gradual but persistent liberalisation” that balances politics and a technocrat’s expertise.

The biggest challenge of the successor, he added, will be taming a wild growing banking world – or as president Xi put it – to clear out systematic financial risk over the next few years.

With easy credit to stimulate growth after the global financial crisis in 2008, China’s banking system has grown tenfold in value to 240 trillion yuan (US$37.97 trillion) during Zhou’s 15-year term.

That expansion stems, however, from a direct corollary to massive growth in debt, with the total of public and private lending soaring to over 250 per cent of GDP.

“This expansion is increasingly viewed as problematic: the rapid pace of growth in bank assets has probably meant a lot of misallocation of resources and the creation of non-performing loans,” Chen said.

The new PBOC chief should also work to avoid “miscommunication and errors” that could lead to unintended market volatility and financial scares both domestically and globally, he added.

“Zhou himself found it difficult to balance the secretive nature of Chinese political decision-making with the demands of global financial markets, and this tension will only intensify for his successor,” Chen wrote in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the State Council, the Tuesday consolidation of the watchdogs will improve the current regulatory system which “was not clear on the division of responsibility” and help to “prevent any systematic financial risk”.

There is no mention yet of any concrete changes to the current stock market regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

The revamp of the three commissions, merging the banking and insurance regulators as a whole while keeping the CSRC stand-alone, is a reasonable arrangement, designed to better implement the “deleveraging task” ordered by the top leadership to move out any financial systematic risk, said Zhou from Commerzbank.

“Banks and insurance companies have largely expanded their shadow banking business over the past few years amid the liberalisation of China’s financial market, making their capital ratio compliance ambiguous. A coordinated regulatory [regime] will help rein that back,” he added.

PBOC Governor Zhou said the authority had studied several regulatory models overseas, at a press conference last week.

He mentioned the “twin peaks model” of financial regulation adopted by the UK after the global financial crisis in 2008, that saw the Financial Services Authority (FSA) cease to exist, and its work split between two new regulatory authorities.

Zhou said China is likely to “observe for a bit longer”, before deciding what exact structure to adopt, emphasising the PBOC will play a bigger role in the regulatory regime in future.

“Since the international financial crisis, it has become more necessary that the central bank should enjoy full disclosure of all relevant information, when it acts as the last lender to manage crisis.”

Sun Guofeng, head of the financial research institute affiliated with People’s Bank, in a column published on finance news website Caixin in late February, said: “The central bank’s overall supervision will help “eliminate information asymmetries and suppress excessive risk-taking behaviours, thus preventing systematic financial risks from the source”.

Britain overhauled its financial regulatory structure after the global financial meltdown, which is now considered a model that makes clear who would be in charge in a crisis with the relevant authorities needing to communicate better with each other.

After the reform, the Bank of England strengthened with the coordinating function, while a new authority – the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), was created to better protect consumers from sharp practices, and make sure workers in the financial services sector comply strictly to the rules.