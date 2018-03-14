The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation reported its mortgage business volume rose 30 per cent last year to HK$32.3 billion, indicating that homebuyers were relying on the government-owned body for financial support as local property prices soar into the stratosphere.

The HKMC said its mortgage business was up a further 20 per cent in the first two months of 2018 when compared to the year-earlier period.

“The fact that the HKMC has seen an increasing business volume in the mortgage insurance schemes shows the current restriction of the plans have not banned people from applying the scheme to buy their own homes,” said Raymond Li, chief executive of HKMC.

The HKMC has been battling critics who say the threshold for its insurance premium has been set too high to help first-time buyers get on the housing ladder.

The HKMC provides mortgage insurance schemes with the intention of helping who struggle to come up with the 30 per cent down payment on a home. The group’s Mortgage Insurance Programme allows potential homebuyers to get a 80 per cent loan-to-value mortgage for flats worth up to HK$6 million (US$765,150) and a loan-to-value mortgage of 90 per cent on homes worth HK$4 million or less.

Some lawmakers have called for a relaxation of the value thresholds as a way to help first-time buyers, as few flats are on the market for under HK$4 million.

Li said the bulk of applicants are from those seeking to tap the 80 per cent loan-to-value ratio, while about 10 per cent of applicants were applying for 90 per cent mortgage loans.

About 40 per cent of applicants seeking a 90 per cent mortgage were looking at flats in Tuen Mun, Yuen Long and Cheung Sha Wan, Li said.

“This shows there are still flats valued below HK$4 million and people could still use the mortgage insurance scheme to buy their own home,” he said.

Li said the HKMC reviews the property markets from time to time, but did not think it was currently appropriate to relax the scheme, citing growing risks.

“The interest rate in Hong Kong is on a rising trend while home supply is also going up. Under such circumstances, the risks of the property market are high,” Li said.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po in January said the government is taking a cautious approach over plans to review its mortgage policy for first-time buyers, amid concerns of overheating.

Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hong Kong's largest developer by market value, in January also called on the mortgage corporation to ease its lending scheme for mass-market flats.



Last year, the average price of a new flat rose 16.9 per cent to HK$12.57 million from 2016, according to Ricacorp Properties. The price for used flats grew more slowly, at about 13 per cent for the year.

Meanwhile, Li said the HKMC plans to join hands with banks to offer infrastructure financing for projects around the world. He added that retail bond sales in Hong Kong could be used to raise the necessary financing.