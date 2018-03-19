Hong Kong stocks began the morning session lower on Monday, in line with softer Asian markets.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.65 per cent or 204.12 points at 31,297.85, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises index eased 0.73 per cent or 92.61 points to 12,580.46.

CK Hutchison Holdings lost 0.91 per cent to HK$98 after Li Ka-shing, announced on Friday that he would step down as chairman and retire from the position of executive director at the forthcoming general meeting in May, handling the mantle to his eldest son Victor Li.

Li, who is also the chairman of CK Asset Holdings, fell 2.29 per cent to HK$68.40.

In Asian trading on Monday, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was 1.29 per cent lower, South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.35 per cent, and the Sydney All Ordinaries was virtually unchanged.

China on Monday appointed Yi Gang as the new governor of the People’s Bank of China, a move signalling policy continuity. Yi will replace Zhou Xiaochuan, who is retiring after holding the top position for more than 15 years.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.29 per cent higher at 24,946.51 and the S&P 500 tacked on 0.17 per cent to 2,752.01. The Nasdaq Composite was unchanged at 7,481.99.