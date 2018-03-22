The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has raised the city’s base lending rate by 25 basis points to 2 per cent, making the move in lockstep with an overnight increase of a similar magnitude by the US Federal Reserve, to maintain the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the US currency.

This would be the sixth increase in interest rate since December 2015, when the US Fed raised the cost of money for the first time in eight years, marking the end of the era of cheap capital.

The Hong Kong dollar had deteriorated to HK$7.8465 per US dollar on Wednesday, the weakest level in more than three decades, trading near the lower end of a band of between HK$7.75 to HK$7.85.

The city’s de facto central bank will intervene automatically once the currency touches the lower limit of the band.

“The interest rate increase in the US will add further pressure on the Hong Kong dollar, because currency traders can earn a bigger profit by buying the greenback and dumping the local dollar,” a practice called carry trade, said Jasper Lo Cho-yan, senior vice-president at iBest, part of Haitong International Securities in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s commercial banks are not expected to immediately increase their loan rates for customers, Lo said.

“Hong Kong commercial banks still have a lot of liquidity,” Lo said. Still, he added: “the HKMA may negotiate with the larger commercial banks to persuade them to raise rates to support the weak currency”.

Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia-Pacific at JP Morgan Asset Management, said the reaction of Asian equity and foreign exchange markets should be fairly muted given the lack of surprises in the announcement.

“However, a number of money markets in the region – Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia – have seen their local interest rates surge in recent weeks due to higher rates in the US,” Hui said.

This rate surge, he added, “is partly due to market expectations pricing in Fed action, but also due to other more technical factors such as a rise in Treasury bill issuance in the US that pushed up short term interest rates”.

As is customary after the interest rate increase, HKMA’s chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam will hold a press briefing at 8:45am local time today.