Bank of China and Bank of Communications (BoCom) reported a better than expected result on Thursday, bringing the banking results season to an end.

All five of the mainland’s biggest lenders saw improved results this year as a result of better loan growth and fewer bad debts.

Bank of China, the country’s fourth-largest bank by assets, reported a net profit of 172.41 billion yuan (US$27.41 billion) for 2017, up 4.7 per cent from 164.58 billion yuan the previous year. That is better than the consensus estimate among analysts polled by Bloomberg, who predicted that its net profit would rise by 1.7 per cent to 167.348 billion yuan.

Bank of China (Hong Kong), the lender’s local arm, reported a worse than expected result of HK$28.48 billion (US$3.62 billion) for 2017, up 16 per cent from HK$24.57 billion a year earlier. This is below the estimate of a 27 per cent increase forecast by Bloomberg analysts.

Bank of Communications, the fifth-biggest mainland bank in terms of assets, reported a profit of 70.22 billion yuan for 2017, an improvement of 4.5 per cent over 67.21 billion yuan in 2016. This is better than the 66.068 billion yuan estimated by analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The top three among the mainland’s “Big Five” banks – Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank Corporation and Agricultural Bank of China – had all posted improved earnings for last year earlier in the week.

The better-than-forecast results came after a national regulatory crackdown on shadow banking drove more borrowers back to traditional lenders.

“The mainland economy improved last year, which has benefited the banking sector. The regulatory crack down on shadow banking and wealth management products also helped the Big Five lenders in China with more business opportunities,” said Joseph Tong Tang, the chairman of Morton Securities.

“This trend is likely to continue in the coming year,” said Tong.

Among the five, the Agriculture Bank of China saw the fastest profit growth rate at 4.9 per cent, followed by Bank of China and China Construction Bank, both at 4.7 per cent.

Except BoCom, all the others reported a widening of their net interest margin, with BOC at 1.84 per cent, Agriculture Bank of China at 2.28 per cent, ICBC at 2.22 per cent and CCB at 2.21 per cent. BoCom’s net interest margin narrowed by 30 basis points to 1.58 per cent.

The net interest margin is a key element of a bank’s profitability, which measures the difference between the interest rate it earns on loans and what it pays out in short-term borrowing costs as a proportion of its assets.

Bank of China (Hong Kong)’s newly appointed chief executive, Gao Yingxin, is expected to host a media briefing on Thursday evening. Gao took the top job in January after Yue Yi resigned.

Before its result announcement after the market closed on Thursday, Bank of China finished at HK$4.2, unchanged from its previous close; BoCom closed at HK$6.15, up 0.16 per cent; while Bank of China (Hong Kong) finished the day at HK$38.2, down 0.5 per cent.