Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, the city’s reserves and asset war chest for defending its currency’s value, has reported the worst first-quarter investment return since 2016, due to losses from overseas stock investments.

The fund has been unable to repeat last year’s record-breaking investment performance, with returns for the first three months revealed on Tuesday at HK$26.1 billion (US$3.32 billion), down 60 per cent from HK$64.9 billion a year earlier. It’s the lowest since the Q1 2016, when the figure was HK$25.4 billion.

Overseas stock investments lost HK$7.4 billion during the quarter, compared with a gain of HK$24.5 billion 12 months ago.

During Q1 the fund’s Hong Kong equity holdings also reported far lower gains at HK$1.7 billion, compared with a storming HK$14.3 billion gain at the same time last year.

Controlled by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the modest performance for the period was blamed on a volatile stock market, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index edging up just 0.6 per cent in the first three months, plagued mainly by ongoing nervy global sentiment caused by worries over a potential trade war between the US and China.

The Dow Jones industrial average index closed the first quarter of 2018 down about 2.5 per cent.

The Exchange Fund invests in domestic and international stocks, bonds and overseas assets.

During the quarter it had to spend HK$51 billion to buy Hong Kong dollars, as its home currency weakened and more investors shifted into US dollars to profit from the wider gap between interest rates in Hong Kong and the US, HKMA chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam told the monthly financial affair panel meeting on Tuesday morning.

The fund last year posted record annual high returns of HK$264 billion, almost four times the HK$68.1 billion earned in 2016. The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose an annual 36 per cent, the best performing market worldwide.

Bond investments posted gains of HK$5.5 billion, compared with HK$6.4 billion, while foreign exchange gains – mainly from the translation of forex assets into Hong Kong dollar values – came in at HK$26.3 billion, compared with HK$11.9 billion a year earlier.