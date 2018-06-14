Hong Kong’s monetary authority raised the city’s base lending rate for the second time this year, in lockstep with an overnight move by the US Federal Reserve to maintain stability in the local currency, as the ever-rising cost of money becomes more apparent.

The city’s base lending rate was raised by 25 basis points to 2.25, according to a statement by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, effective immediately.

HKMA chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam is scheduled to speak to media at 8:45am.

The US Fed raised its interest rate by the same amount to 1.75 per cent to 2 per cent, the seventh time it has done so since December 2015.

Eight of 15 Fed officials expect at least four rate increases will be needed this year to stave off inflation in the US economy, which implies two more increments in the remainder of this year. Those moves must be matched by the Hong Kong authority to maintain the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the US currency, which means a higher cost of money in the city that will spill over eventually to higher mortgage rates for the property sector.

Some bankers believe HKMA may use its moral suasion to urge banks to increase their prime rate, which covers most mortgages, credit cards and personal loans in Hong Kong. The increase would help defend the local currency but would be bad news for borrowers.

Hong Kong’s commercial banks have until now not increased their prime rates, which remain at between 5 per cent and 5.25 per cent. If banks raise their prime rates today, that will be the first move by commercial banks in 12 years.

“They may increase the prime rate in the next few months but not immediately, as there is plenty of liquidity in the financial system,” said Gordon Tsui Luen-on, managing director of Hantec Pacific in Hong Kong. “The many mega initial public offerings have attracted money into Hong Kong, which has cut down the need to raise the lending rate.”

The past six rate increases have led Hong Kong mortgage payments linked to the city’s interbank offered rates, or Hibor, to rise. One-month and three-month Hibor has risen to the highest point in 10 years at over 1.5 per cent, while major banks have to offer high interest rate as high as 2.3 per cent to compete for large-sum deposits.