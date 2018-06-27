The Chinese yuan dropped through the 6.60 level against the US dollar for the first time in six months after the People’s Bank of China lowered the midpoint price by 0.6 per cent on Wednesday morning, a further signal that the central bank wants a weaker yuan in its armoury in the event of an all-out trade war.

Offshore yuan traded at 6.6093 per dollar during early trade on Wednesday, down 0.3 per cent from Tuesday. It is the first time the currency has fallen through 6.60 – the lower end of many analysts’ predictions for the yuan this year – since mid December.

The currency is now down 3.4 per cent since June 13, having dropped for the last 10 days in a row, its longest losing streak in four years. The decline started when the PBOC decided not to follow the US Federal Reserve in raising the interest rate on June 14.

The sharp fall on Wednesday came after the PBOC lowered the midpoint price by 0.6 per cent, or 389 basis points, to 6.5569. The central bank has set the midpoint price lower by a combined 2 per cent over the last six days.

As the Chinese currency is not freely traded yet, the PBOC sets the midpoint rate every morning and traders can only trade up to 2 per cent either side of it. The midpoint level now stands at a six-month low, which has led traders to believe the central bank may favour a weaker yuan with the US and China on the brink of a trade war.

A weaker yuan against the US currency would support Chinese exports by making them cheaper, traders said.

“This is a clear signal from the central bank to the US President Donald Trump that China could lead the yuan lower as revenge for the trade war sparked by the US. Besides imposing tariffs on US-imported goods, China wants to tell Trump that the country can use a weaker yuan in a currency war against the US dollar,” said Jasper Lo, chief of investment strategies at Eddid Securities and Futures.

The yuan peaked at 6.2352 in March, up 4 per cent for the year against the US dollar, making it the best performing emerging-market currency. It has now erased those gains, and the sharp fall in the past 10 days means it is down 1.5 per cent against the greenback so far this year.

Lo sees the yuan sliding further, to between 6.63 and 6.69 in the near term, breaking the record 12-day losing streak set in 2016.

He said a recent reduction in mainland banks’ “reserve requirement ratio” would also have contributed to the yuan’s decline by increasing liquidity in the money market.

The Chinese central bank on Sunday announced it would cut the amount of cash that some banks need to hold in reserve – known as the reserve requirement ratio – by 0.5 percentage points from July 5, unlocking 700 billion yuan (US$108 billion) of liquidity, as it seeks to control leverage and support smaller companies.