Chinese stocks rise led by airlines and Shanghai-based companies

Chinese mainland stocks rose for the first time in three days, as gains in airlines and Shanghai-based companies countered losses in consumer companies, previously the best-performing sector this year.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 per cent, or 5.95 points, to 3,286.41 at the midday close on Tuesday. Every three stocks gained for every two that fell on the gauge. The CSI 300 Index of big-cap shares slid 0.3 per cent.

Hong Kong’s market remains shut on Tuesday for a public holiday and will reopen Wednesday.

Trading volumes on the Shanghai exchange were 15 per cent below the 30-day average while those on the Shenzhen bourse were almost a quarter lower than that level, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Shanghai Composite has been consolidating over the past three weeks after a sell-off in Kweichow Moutai (down 1.2 per cent on Tuesday) and other consumer companies had sent the benchmark down as much as 5.3 per cent from this year’s high set on November 13.

Consumer-staple stocks have advanced almost 80 per cent this year as the best-performing industry group, as earnings growth accelerated amid rising demand.

“It’s [coming] towards the year end and the performance of the stock market is usually lacklustre due to tight liquidity and tepid trading interest,” said Wu Kan, a fund manager at Shanshan Finance in Shanghai.

“Some thematic investment opportunities remain, but stocks with significant annual gains are the major focus of selling.”

Shanghai Material Trading led the gains among companies based in the biggest commercial city in China after the State Council approved an 18-year urban plan for the municipality.

Shanghai Material, the trading firm that imports and exports products ranging from fuel oil to automobiles and machinery, surged 5.3 per cent to 13.07 yuan (US$1.99). Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development advanced 3.3 per cent to 19.98 yuan and Shanghai Pudong Road & Bridge Construction added 3.2 per cent to 9.45 yuan.

China Eastern Airlines rose 3.8 per cent to 8.28 yuan, heading for a two-year high. China Southern Airlines climbed 1.7 per cent to 12.18 yuan while Air China added 0.4 per cent to 12.19 yuan.

The city has set the goal of building itself into a global metropolis, which can take on a bigger role in serving the nation’s The Belt and Road Initiative, helped by its free-trade zone programmes, and deepener reforms aimed at opening up the city, the cabinet said in a statement last night. Its population will be capped at 25 million by 2035, it said.

China Eastern Airlines rose 3.8 per cent to 8.28 yuan, heading for a two-year high. China Southern Airlines climbed 1.7 per cent to 12.18 yuan while Air China added 0.4 per cent to 12.19 yuan.

The recent strength in the yuan stokes optimism that the local currency’s appreciation will cut levels of foreign debt by Chinese airlines. The yuan has gained 1.6 per cent against the US dollar over the past three months.

The pullback on Chinese stocks is close to its end, according to Xun Yugen, a strategist at Haitong Securities in Shanghai, and recent trading volumes and turnover have already dropped to levels that are similar to the previous three retracements this year,

Consumer stocks provided the drag on the broader market on Tuesday. Kweichow Moutai, the fiery liquor giant, slid 1.2 per cent to 680.18 yuan, paring its annual gain to 104 per cent. Smaller rival Wuliangye Yibin fell 1.4 per cent to 79.40 yuan and Gree Electric Appliances lost 1.5 per cent to 44.71 yuan.