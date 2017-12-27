Hong Kong stocks rose on Wednesday morning when trading resumed after the Christmas break, as a rally in oil producers countered losses in smartphone suppliers.

The Hang Seng Index advanced almost 0.1 per cent, or 8.31 points, to 29,586.32 at the midday break. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, or H-share gauge, gained 0.2 per cent. The mainland’s equity benchmark fell as insurance shares slipped.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index lost 0.2 per cent during the past two days while the Hong Kong market was shut.

Trading was light in the morning, ahead of the New Year holiday, with volumes 43 per cent below the 30-day average.

PetroChina, the nation’s biggest oil producer, rose 1.5 per cent to HK$5.57 while CNOOC advanced 2.4 per cent to HK$11.34. China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, also known as Sinopec, added 1.2 per cent to HK$5.83. Crude oil surged to the highest level since mid-2015, above US$59 a barrel, after a pipeline explosion in Libya.

AAC Technologies Holdings, which derives almost half of its sales from Apple, tumbled 5.9 per cent to HK$134.10, tracking the overnight sell-off that sent the iPhone maker down by 2.5 per cent. The stock was heading for its lowest close since October.

Sunny Optical Technology Group, a supplier of optical products to smartphone makers including Huawei and ZTE, sank by 6 per cent to HK$93.60 yuan, bound for the steepest decline in two weeks.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 per cent, or 4.34 points, to 3,301.79 at the midday break, while the CSI 300 Index of big-cap shares retreated 0.6 per cent.

New China Life Insurance and Ping An Insurance Group both fell 2.8 per cent, to 69.01 yuan and 71.89 yuan respectively, while China Life Insurance slid 2.4 per cent to 30.77 yuan.