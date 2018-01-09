Shares of Chinese online retailer LightInTheBox surged by more than a quarter on the New York Stock Exchange early on Monday, after the company announced it has started to accept payment in bitcoin.

The Beijing-based firm, that sells goods ranging from wedding dresses to electronic devices to overseas customers, saw its shares surge from US$2.38 to US$3.52 at the start of trading on Monday. It said earlier in the day that as of January 5, the virtual currency was a legitimate means of payment on its main sites, LightInTheBox.com and MiniInTheBox.com. All transactions would be processed through BitPay, a US start-up backed by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing.

The shares later retreated, finishing Monday at US$2.81.

Prior to yesterday’s surge, the share price had shed 26 per cent between early January last year and January 2 of 2018.

Bitcoin’s surge impairs digital currency’s use as a token of exchange

“I’m glad to introduce bitcoin as a new payment channel to our customers. We think blockchain could potentially be an important technology for us,” said Alan Guo, chairman and CEO of LightInTheBox, who was one of the founders of Google China.

LightInTheBox is the latest in a growing list of companies keen to involve themselves with digital currencies in a bid to woo investors. Many firms in China and abroad have seen their stock soar as a result of doing so.

Why does it take so long, cost so much to trade bitcoin?

Social media platform Renren – sometimes referred to as the “Facebook of China” – that mainly caters to university students, saw its shares skyrocket in the US after it issued its own virtual token, RR Coin, and said it was developing a blockchain-based open-source platform that can record users’ trading behaviour.

Investors liked the idea so much that shares in the company surged more than 80 per cent on January 3, the day after Renren made the announcement in a “white paper”.

However, after the initial frenzy, the stock was trading in New York just slightly higher than its level before the surge.

Chinanet Online Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed internet company, surged more than 600 per cent on January 4 after it said a day earlier it would collaborate with another Chinese firm to develop blockchain-related technologies.

However, analysts say other Chinese retailers are unlikely to follow suit as the government increasingly expresses its antipathy towards digital currencies.

“Bitcoin payment in China remains a grey area,” said Tang Xiaotang, founder of Chinese retail consultancy Nofashion. “Other Chinese retailers would not dare to go against the will of the government.”