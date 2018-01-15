The Hong Kong government is taking a cautious approach in the plans to review its mortgage policy for first-time buyers, according to James Lau, the secretary for financial services and the treasury – but any such move must be carefully thought out, so as not to add further fuel to what is an already overheating property market in the city.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 11th Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong on Monday, Lau said it should be the right of every Hong Kong citizen to own their own home.

“Equally, the government needs to be very cautious in launching any mortgage policy aimed at helping youngsters or any other members of the public to buy their own home.

“We need to ensure any new policy simply doesn’t make it easier for speculators to re-stimulate the property market further.

“Let me make it quite clear – any potential changes to the mortgage policy would be aimed solely at helping first-home buyers. And it does not mean the government has any intention of relaxing any of the many policies introduced to curb property prices,” Lau said.

His remarks came after Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po last week told lawmakers that the government-owned Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation (HKMC) was considering new policies to help youngsters or first-time homebuyers.

HKMC is now considering offering mortgage insurance to help people who do not have enough money to pay 30 per cent of the value as the initial down payment, meaning they can get 90 per cent mortgages. Again, Lau said HKMC would consider this cautiously.

Chan said any such relaxations need to be made “at the right time” while giving no further details on how such a system might work.

Lau said that, besides mortgage policies, the government was also working hard to increase the supply of land to be released to developers on which to build new properties, aimed at lower-end buyers.

Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hong Kong’s largest developer by market value, last week called on the corporation to ease its lending scheme for mass-market flats.

Last year, the average price of a new flat rose 16.9 per cent to HK$12.57 million each from 2016, according to Ricacorp Properties. The price for used flats grew slower, at about 13 per cent, in 2017.

“We will work hard to meet the demands of the public in helping them buy their own home. But as mentioned, we have to make sure these measures don’t in any way help speculators from inflating prices,” Lau said.

As shares in Hong Kong reached record highs on Monday, Lau said the stock market was robust, representing strong economic momentum worldwide.

‘The IMF is positive about the economic outlook globally in 2018. The US’s monetary policy also affects capital flow. The Hong Kong stock market is rising along with this momentum,” Lau said.

But Lau underlined the government’s strong stance, however, saying that it does not accept the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s suggestion of changing or scrapping stock stamp duties.

“Stock stamp duty is an important source of government income. The government has no intention to change it,” he said.