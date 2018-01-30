Hong Kong stocks fell for a second day as banks and energy producers led the market lower.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.4 per cent, or 131.35 points, to 32,835.54 shortly after the market opened on Tuesday morning, extending a 0.6 per cent loss yesterday. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, or the H-share gauge, slid 0.7 per cent. The mainland’s equities benchmark swung between gains and losses.

“A sudden and quick pullback is normal for such a bull market in Hong Kong,” said Wang Chen, a partner at Xufunds Investment Management in Shanghai. “It looks to me like the bull market hasn’t too many fundamental problems yet. There’s no bubbles in the big-weighted stocks, and valuations are still quite cheap.”

Bank of China retreated 1.9 per cent to HK$4.71 and China Construction Bank lost 1.4 per cent to HK$8.99. PetroChina shed 1.5 per cent to HK$6.38.

Tencent Holdings fell 1 per cent to HK$467. The technology giant led a consortium including Sunac China and Suning Commerce Group to buy a 14 per cent stake in billionaire Wang Jianlin’s Wanda Commercial Properties for a combined 34 billion yuan (US$5.4 billion).

The move may further pave the way for a future listing of Wanda Commercial in the mainland after the developer was taken private from the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2016.

Wanda Hotel Development, an affiliate of Wanda Commercial, surged 33 per cent to HK$1.79 in Hong Kong.

In mainland trading, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 per cent, or 4.81 points, to 3.517.86. The CSI 300 Index of big-cap shares was little changed.

China’s statistics bureau is due to release the purchasing managers’ index for January, a barometer of the health of the nation’s manufacturing industry, tomorrow. The gauge probably stood at 51.5, unchanged from December, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. A reading above 50 means expansion, while below that indicates contraction.

In overnight US trading, all three major indices fell on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Index both retreated 0.7 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.5 per cent.