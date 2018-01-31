Hong Kong stocks rose for the first time this week, as a robust outlook of corporate earnings and a gauge showing the strength of China’s manufacturing industry countered an overnight rout in US equities spurred by a jump in treasury yields.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.4 per cent, or 137.90.99 points, to 32,745.19 at the noon break on Wednesday, erasing an intraday loss of as much as 0.9 per cent. The gauge is poised to end a 1.7 per cent decline over the past two days. The Hang Seng China Enterprise Index, or the H-share gauge, added 0.6 per cent. Mainland equities also rebounded slightly.

The Hang Seng gauge staged a V-shaped rebound at around 10:30am as traders digested the sell-off in US stocks and took cues from China’s purchasing managers’ index and the earnings forecast from China Life Insurance. The PMI of the nation’s manufacturing industry stood at 51.3 this month, indicating expansion for 18 months in a row, the statistics bureau said today, while China Life said on late Tuesday that net income may have risen by as much as 75 per cent from a year earlier in 2017.

Morgan Stanley said in a note issued on Tuesday night that the Hang Seng Index may touch the target of 37,600 in its bull-market scenario, implying a 15 per cent rise from its close yesterday, though the gauge runs the risk of falling back to 31,500 in the coming few weeks because of being overbought and in the advent of the Lunar New Year.

“Value could be reestablished if the HSI were to correct to below our base case (31,500) while fundamentals stay intact,” said analysts led by Jonathan Garner at the US bank in the report.

China Life rose 2.9 per cent to HK$26.40 on the earnings forecast statement. Ping An Insurance Group added 2.1 per cent to HK$92.15 and ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance gained 1.5 per cent to HK$70.30.

Oil producers fell after crude dropped the most this year in New York. CNOOC, China’s largest offshore crude oil and natural gas producer, declined 0.5 per cent to HK$12.26, and PetroChina was down by 1.5 per cent to HK$6.16.

US stocks tumbled in overnight trading on Tuesday, after yields on benchmark government bonds touched the highest level since April 2014. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped by 1.4 per cent for its steepest decline since May. The S&P 500 Index sank by 1.1 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index slid 0.9 per cent.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 per cent, or 5.98 points, to 3,493.99. The CSI 300 Index of big-cap shares advanced 0.7 per cent.

Liquor giant Kweichow Moutai rallied 3 per cent to 754 yuan after the distiller said net income might have risen by 58 per cent in 2017 from a year earlier, thanks to increased sales.

Leshi Internet Information and Technology tumbled by the 10 per cent daily limit to 8.15 yuan, falling by the daily maximum cap for a sixth consecutive day since it resumed trading last week.

The company said in an exchange filing it expected to post a net loss of as much as 11.6 billion yuan (US$1.8 billion) as it made provisions for debt owed by affiliates and asset depreciation, and operating costs increased.