China’s stocks retreated for a fourth day, sending the benchmark gauge to the lowest level in two weeks, on mounting concern that earnings growth for smaller stocks will miss estimates.

The Shanghai Composite Index slid 1.1 per cent, or 38.63 points, to 3,442.21 at the midday break, heading for a 3.3 per cent decline this week. The CSI 300 Index of large companies also retreated 1.1 per cent, while the ChiNext gauge of growth companies tumbled 1.3 per cent, set to close at the lowest level in six months. Hong Kong stocks also dropped.

While large companies including Gree Electric Appliances and Wuliangye Yibin continued the shake-out after beating the benchmark significantly last year, top-ranked brokerage Shenwan Hongyuan Group says the deceleration of earnings growth for smaller firms would persist. As shareholders of smaller companies often use their shares as collaterals to pledge their borrowing from banks or brokerages, declines in share prices may lead to forced sell-off, according to Dai Ming, a fund manager at Hengsheng Asset Management in Shanghai.

“Small-caps are in a vicious circle,” he said. “Stocks drop on weaker earnings and then the declines trigger more selling as lots of shares are pledged for financing purposes. Once the stocks fall to levels seen as dangerous by lenders, the pledged stocks would be dumped and that leads to a cave-in in stock prices.”

Among small-cap stocks, Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology tumbled 9 per cent to 27.52 yuan after the company said a major shareholder plan to sell a combined 4 per cent stake in the next six months.

Hunan China Sun Pharmaceutical Machinery retreated 5.6 per cent to 8.90 yuan. The company had 1.6 million pledged shares up for sale, with the forced sale triggered when a senior executive failed to repay debts as planned to a brokerage, Sun Pharmaceutical said in a statement.

Profit growth for the ChiNext-listed companies may have slowed to 17 per cent in the four quarter from 24 per cent for the previous three-month period, based on earnings forecasts and preliminary earnings results released by 98 per cent of the firms on the board, analysts led by Liu Yang at Shenwan Hongyuan wrote in a note dated Thursday.

Air-conditioner makers Gree Electric led the decline among large companies, falling 3.2 per cent to 54.16 yuan. Liquor distiller Wuliangye dropped 3.5 per cent to 81.43 yuan. Greenland Holdings lost 3.8 per cent to 8.88 yuan.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index retreated 0.4 per cent, or 143.48 points, to 32,743.79. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, or the H-share gauge, slipped 0.2 per cent.

Developers ran counter to the decline after the Federal Reserve kept borrowing costs unchanged. China Overseas Land jumped 4.5 per cent to HK$31.65 and Sino Land advanced 1.9 per cent to HK$14.70.