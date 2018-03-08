How Chinese women ‘hold up half the sky’ but earn far less than men

Cultural attitudes towards work and traditional beliefs about the role of women as homemakers are factors that contribute to the yawning wage gap that still exists among the sexes in China, particularly in the later stages of career development, according to a new survey.

On average, women earn 22 per cent less than their male counterparts, according Zhaopin, China’s equivalent of LinkedIn, which polled more than 100,000 employees earlier this year.

Once dubbed as a group that could “hold up half the sky” by late leader chairman Mao Zedong, factors ranging from personal confidence to a cultural bias over the role of women as homemakers helped explain the gap, the study showed, which was calculated on data drawn from monthly wage figures.

“Women’s dreams are still being restrained, their value being underestimated and their potential.”

For entry-level and low-level positions, the salary gap between women and men is relatively

small. However, as men are promoted to higher level positions, the income gap between women

and men widened, the survey found.

The income gap could be partly explained by another key finding: women devote 15 per cent more time to family than men.

Women were also more likely to cite convenience as the most important factor when evaluating job opportunities. Married women placed special emphasis on convenience, saying it outweighed “opportunity to grow” as a criteria when selecting a job, as they sought to juggle home and work commitments.

China ranked 100th out of 144 countries and territories in the Global Gender Gap Report in 2017, published by the World Economic Forum, one spot down compared with 2016.

On a bright note, the Zhaopin survey said China has made progress in closing its gender gap in professional and technical roles, and in women’s tertiary enrolment. However, it noted a widening pay gap between the sexes for similar work.