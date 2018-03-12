Hong Kong stocks rallied to a two-week high on optimism of further global growth after the US’ latest labour report showed the American economy continued to gather pace without the risk the Federal Reserve will accelerate the pace of raising its interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.5 per cent, or 472.96 points, to 31,469.17 at midday on Monday. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, or the H-share gauge, climbed 1.8 per cent. Mainland Chinese stocks also rose, with a gauge of start-ups rising to a four-month high.

Asian stocks also advanced, following cues in a rally in US equities, after employers hired the most workers in almost two years and wages remained stagnant, alleviating fears the Fed will speed up the rate-increases schedule. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi index rose at least 1.1 per cent. In New York, the Nasdaq Composite Index closed at a record high on Friday.

“The best of both worlds for equity markets, with the economy in full swing but nary a sign of wage inflation,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at Oanda Corp. “It doesn’t get much better than that for investors and at least for now has dampened the inflationary fear that weighed on investor sentiment in February.”

The Hang Seng Index has rebounded 6.4 per cent from this year’s low in February, as concerns eased about faster-than-expected increases in borrowing costs. Citic Securities estimated as much as 14 per cent growth earnings increase for Hong Kong-traded companies this year.

Tencent Holdings, the biggest weighting on the benchmark, added 2.1 per cent to HK$456.20 after its investment unit bought a 28 per cent stake in New Classics Media for 3.32 billion yuan (US$524.4 million).

China Resources Cement Holdings gained 3.9 per cent to HK$6.13 for a third consecutive day of gains after reporting a 173 per cent jump in full-year profit for 2017. Credit Suisse Group upgraded its recommendation on the stock to outperform.

Prada SpA, the Italian fashion company that makes leather goods, surged 17 per cent to HK$37.95 after executives forecast a mid-to-high-single percentage growth in like-for-like sales this year.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5 per cent, or 17 points, to 3,324.17. The ChiNext gauge of smaller companies advanced 1 per cent, heading for the highest level in four months.

The small-cap index has gained 7 per cent this year, set to a two-year lag behind the Shanghai Composite, as traders switch into growth stocks after valuations have fallen to levels that well match their earnings growth and regulators voice more policy support of technology companies to aid China’s economic transition. The Shanghai Composite, which is dominated by larger companies, has just added 0.5 per cent in 2018.

Among the ChiNext-traded stocks, Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt surged 7.9 per cent to 317.20 yuan after the price of the metal used for new-energy cars rose to a record high on the London Metal Exchange. Beijing Enlight Media rose 1.9 per cent to 13.14 yuan after selling a stake in a filmmaker to Tencent’s investment arm.