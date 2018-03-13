Hong Kong’s stocks swung between gains and losses, as investors waited for key economic data to be released from the US and mainland China for clues on market direction.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.1 per cent, or 37.47 points, to 31,631.80 in early Tuesday morning trading. The benchmark closed at its highest level in five weeks on Monday after a US labour report indicated the strength of the world’s largest economy, without suggesting any inflation concerns. The mainland’s Shanghai Composite Index was almost flat as well.

Trading was light, with values about a quarter below the 30-day average for this time of the day on the city’s exchange, as traders were on the sidelines before sets of economic data from the world’s two biggest economies, due over the next couple of days.

The US will release inflation and retail sales data overnight, while China is expected to announce reports on industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment in January and February on Wednesday.

Agricultural Bank of China advanced 2.5 per cent to 4.13 yuan (US cents 65) in Shanghai after reporting a 4.9 per cent profit increase last year in a preliminary earnings statement.

Separately, the lender plans to raise 100 billion yuan (US$15.8 billion) from a private sale of additional yuan-denominated A-shares. Its Hong Kong-traded shares climbed 2.7 per cent to HK$4.59 (US cents 58.5).

Property developer Sunac China Holdings rose 0.7 per cent to HK$30.30 after agreeing to buy property and logistics assets from conglomerate HNA Group through an affiliate for 1.9 billion yuan.

Major markets in Asia were mixed in early morning trading today, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.2 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.6 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2 per cent.