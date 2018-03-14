Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index fell for the first time in five days, on concern the political turbulence in the administration of US President Donald Trump will deepen after the surprise sacking of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The Hang Seng Index slid 1.2 per cent, or 389.98 points, to 31,211.47 in early morning trading on Wednesday. The Shanghai Composite Index lost as much as 0.5 per cent 3,292.94.

Major markets in Asia all dropped in morning trading after Trump suddenly tweeted he had fired Tillerson, who will be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo. The sacking came less than a week after Trump’s economic adviser Gary Cohn resigned from the White House. Benchmark indexes declined in every major market from Japan to Australia, falling by at least 0.7 per cent.

The US political uncertainty put traders in a more risk-averse mode, even after the country’s latest inflation report released overnight bolstered the case that economic growth is gathering pace without rapid increases in consumer prices.

“While the game of revolving chairs in Washington plays on, there is more risk aversion creeping into play as geopolitical uncertainty ratchets higher with the more hawkish foreign policy leaning,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at Oanda in Singapore.

Casino operators led the decline in Hong Kong. Galaxy Entertainment Group retreated 2 per cent to HK$69.20 and Sands China also slid 2 per cent to HK$44.80.

China’s industrial output increased 7.2 per cent from a year earlier in the January-to-February period, while retail sales rose 9.7 per cent and fixed-asset investment 7.9 per cent, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday. Industrial production and investment exceeded the estimates in a poll of economists by Bloomberg.