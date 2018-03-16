Hong Kong’s stocks declined, trimming a weekly gain, as losses in property developers and energy producers offset gains in China Unicom (Hong Kong).

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.2 per cent, or 65.48 points, to 31,475.62 as trading got under way on Friday, paring the five-day gain to 1.2 per cent. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, known as the H-share gauge, lost 0.7 per cent. The mainland’s Shanghai Composite Index swung between gains and losses.

Energy giant CNOOC slid 1.4 per cent to HK$11.12 and China Overseas Land & Investment retreated 1.3 per cent to HK$6.39.

China Unicom added 1.8 per cent to HK$9.71 after the state-owned phone operator set an annual pre-tax profit growth target of 69 per cent through 2020.

Major markets in Asia were mixed this morning, as traders gauge the prospects of further personnel changes in the White House and the pace of US interest rate increases. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.4 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi slid 0.2 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3 per cent.

Leshi Internet Information & Technology, the financially troubled video-streaming provider, tumbled by the 10 per cent daily limit to 5.93 yuan in Shenzhen as the stock resumed trading after being suspended a day earlier.

The company, founded by controversial magnate Jia Yueting, said in an exchange filing that it does not have any plans to introduce new investors, responding to an earlier media report that a top-tier internet company may take over the firm.