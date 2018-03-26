China has launched its first ever oil futures contracts denominated in the local currency, in a crucial step by the world’s biggest oil importer to wield greater pricing power and challenge industry benchmarks in Europe and the US.

The contract for delivery in September debuted with an immediate 6 per cent gain at 440.20 yuan (US$69.70) a barrel in Shanghai. That compared with the two major US dollar-based oil benchmarks, Brent in London and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) in New York, which traded at US$70.95 a barrel and US$66.42 a barrel respectively.

China surpassed the US in 2017 as the world’s biggest oil importer, giving the Chinese government additional impetus to wrest pricing control from offshore markets, as well as to promote the international use of the yuan in global commerce.

The regulator “has the confidence, resolution and capability to build a sound crude oil futures market,” Liu Shiyu, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission said at the Shanghai Futures Exchange before trading got under way. “It will play an important role [in China’s economy].”

China’s ultimate goal is to create a crude oil benchmark in Shanghai that can help Beijing wrest some pricing power away from international competitors such as Intercontinental Exchange’s Brent contract and the New York Mercantile Exchange’s WTI.

Huang Lei, an independent commodity futures market analyst, said it was just “a first step for China to gain pricing power.”

He added: “The exchange and regulator will make further efforts to attract foreign investors.”

The mainland imported 420 million tonnes of oil in 2017, up 10.7 per cent from a year earlier. More than two thirds of the country’s oil consumption came from those imports.

Active trading of the yuan-denominated crude contracts in Shanghai could eventually give mainland oil companies and consumers a greater say in pricing the commodity.

In Asia, crude oil is mainly priced against the Dubai, Oman and dated Brent benchmarks or Oman crude futures on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange.

Beijing has set a daily foreign-exchange quota of US$5 billion and is likely to raise the cap in the future to attract more overseas traders to invest in the contracts.

China first planned to launch its yuan-denominated futures contracts for crude oil in 2012 when oil prices exceeded US$100 a barrel, an apparent effort to secure bargaining power to price the commodity in light of the country’s increasing reliance on imported oil.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange is playing down speculation that the aim is to create a global oil benchmark, stressing that it will be a long time before the contracts become a major hedging tool for global and domestic oil producers, refiners and consumers.

The crude futures are being traded on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, a 5 billion yuan subsidiary set up by the Shanghai exchange in the city’s free-trade zone in late 2013.

By 2pm, the contract had wiped out its gains, falling back to 426.7 yuan, 3 per cent below the opening price. More than 35,000 contracts changed hands, worth about 15.4 billion yuan.

Brent crude in London had edged down 0.2 per cent to US$70.23 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May delivery fell 0.4 per cent to US$65.56 a barrel. Both international benchmarks settled at the highest level since January at the end of last week.