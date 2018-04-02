China’s stocks rose for a third day as agricultural and technology companies gained, countering declines by banks and liquor makers.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.31 per cent, or 3.99 points, to 3,172.74 in morning trading on Monday. The CSI 300 Index of big-caps gained 0.1 per cent and the ChiNext gauge of smaller companies climbed 0.6 per cent. Hong Kong’s market is shut for a holiday.

Pork producer Hunan New Wellful gained after China said it plans to impose tariffs on imports of agricultural products from the US in retaliation for President Trump’s new levies on Chinese goods . The stock jumped 3.4 per cent to 5.72 yuan. Muyuan Foodstuff rose 2.5 per cent to 46.43 yuan and Guangdong Wens Foodstuffs Group added 1.9 per cent to 21.26 yuan.

Technology companies advanced amid stronger government policy support. China’s State Council and the securities regulator unveiled a draft measure after the market closed on Friday allowing overseas-registered Chinese firms and unprofitable companies in fledging industries to sell stocks or Chinese depository receipts domestically. Sanan Optoelectronics gained 4.4 per cent to 24.36 yuan.