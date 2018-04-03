Hong Kong and mainland stocks declined, tracking a global sell-off after US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Amazom.com and China’s retaliatory tariffs weighed on equities.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.5 per cent, or 160.25 points, to 29,933.13 in early morning trading on Tuesday, putting it on course to close below the 30,000-point mark for the first time in a month. Hong Kong’s market was closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays. The mainland’s Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.9 per cent, or 30.11 points, to 3,132.81 on Tuesday morning.

Almost all major markets in Asia fell this morning, with benchmarks from Japan and South Korea to Taiwan dropping at least 0.6 per cent.

In the US, the S&P 500 Index tumbled 2.2 per cent overnight, finishing below its average price for the past 200 days for the first time since June 2016. Technology stocks, the biggest contributor to the bull market, bore the brunt of the sell-off after President Trump unleashed a barrage of tweets accusing Amazon of not paying enough in taxes and underpaying the US Postal Service.

Power Assets Holdings led the decline in Hong Kong stocks, shedding 2.9 per cent to HK$62.10 yuan. Want Want China Holdings retreated 2.7 per cent to HK$6.12 and BOC Hong Kong lost 2.6 per cent to HK$37.20.