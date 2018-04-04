China’s stocks rebounded from a two-day decline as traders bought into companies that are reliant on domestic demand after the US proposed levying 25 per cent tariffs on a range of the nation’s products, from semiconductors to lithium batteries.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8 per cent, or 23.62 point, to 3,161.10 in early morning trading on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.3 per cent.

Distillers of China’s so-called fierce liquors led gains in mainland stocks after the US unveiled the list of Chinese-made products worth about US$50 billion, which also included steel, television components and medical devices. Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory advanced 5.5 per cent to 57.30 yuan.

“Investors should look through the short-term volatility to focus on the names most likely to weather the actual impact once policies are implemented,” said Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia-Pacific at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong. “This could encourage investors to focus on sectors and markets in Asia that are more dependent on domestic demand, boosted by structural growth, and less exposed to trade disputes.”