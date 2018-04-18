Beijing Beetch and other Chinese makers of chips and electronic components gained in mainland China trading on expectations that the US ban on the purchase of key technology by ZTE will be a catalyst for China to increase support for its home-grown semiconductor industry.

Beijing Beetch, a maker of electronic components from wireless vibration nodes and sensor chips, surged by the 10-per cent daily limit to 56.53 yuan on Wednesday in Shenzhen, with trading volumes almost double the 30-day average based on Bloomberg data. Sinosun Technology, which makes payment password systems and password chips, also jumped 10 per cent to 9.13 yuan, and Nationz Technologies, a maker of storage chips, climbed by the same magnitude to 9.46 yuan.

Expectations have been growing among local traders that China will ratchet up spending to bolster the development of the nation’s own chip making and semiconductor industries, as the US tightens the exports of crucial technology to the Asian nation amid increasing trade spat. ZTE, China’s biggest listed maker of telecommunication equipment, has been barred from buying key US technology for seven years, the US Commerce Ministry said on Monday, citing the Chinese company’s engagement in businesses with Iran and North Korea.

“Trade wars and technology protectionism have already become the hurdles impeding the development of China’s hi-tech industries,” said Zhao Cheng, an analyst at Caitong Securities. “The whole industry will receive increased policy support on the back of the issue.”

Other peers in the industry also gained. Unigroup Guoxin climbed 10 per cent to 53.93 yuan and Shanghai Fullhan Microelectronics added 10 per cent to 184.36 yuan.

Some of the suppliers of ZTE, whose shares have been suspended since Tuesday pending major announcements, continued to slide on concern that businesses will be hurt. BOE Technology Group tumbled 4.9 per cent to 4.65 yuan, heading for an 11 per cent decline this week.