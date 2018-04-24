China’s stocks rallied the most in two months after top leaders signalled flexibility in bolstering economic growth and loosening monetary policy amid a mounting trade spat with the US.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.1 per cent, or 63.50 points, to 3,131.52 at the break on Tuesday, heading for the steepest gain since February 22. The CSI 300 Index of big-caps also advanced 2.1 per cent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index added 1.1 per cent, or 324.39 points, to 30,578.79 at noon, with financial companies leading the charge. The gauge looks set to snap a two-day loss.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, or the H-share gauge, advanced 1.9 per cent.

Buying was buoyed after a Politburo meeting chaired on Monday by President Xi Jinping had a rare mention of “boost domestic demand” and omitted the expression of “deleveraging” and “keep in check the floodgate of monetary supply”.

China also wants to promote healthy development of credit, stocks, bonds, currency and property markets, Xi said in the meeting.

The omission and change in wording has led investors to believe that top leaders are probably shifting the policy to a more pro-growth bias, as China risks starting a full-blown trade war with the US, said Wang Zheng, chief investment officer at Jingxi Investment Management in Shanghai.

“There are expectations that the policies will be fine-tuned as there was no mention of deleveraging in the Politburo meeting,” he said. “The policies will probably be more focused on boosting domestic demand under the threat of a trade war.”

Securities brokerage Shenwan Hongyuan Group said in a note that China may fine-tune its monetary policies by adding to this month’s cut in banks’ reserve requirement ratios.

Stocks that are sensitive to interest rates and liquidity were the top performers on Tuesday, with cement makers, steelmakers and property developers leading gains across the board.

Anhui Conch Cement, China’s biggest maker of the building material, climbed 5 per cent to 34.29 yuan. Its Hong Kong-traded shares rallied 4.7 per cent to HK$47.25. Jiangxi Wannianqing Cement surged 6.3 per cent to 12.79 yuan and Liuzhou Iron & Steel jumped 7.8 per cent to 7.74 yuan.

China Vanke, the nation’s biggest real estate company, added 3.9 per cent to 31.07 yuan in Shenzhen and the stock rose 3.6 per cent to HK$33.25 in Hong Kong. Poly Real Estate Group gained 6 per cent to 14.35 yuan and Future Land Holdings advanced 6.7 per cent to 34.47 yuan.

In Hong Kong, Legend Holdings rose for a second day, climbing 2.6 per cent to HK$25.80, after eight existing shareholders decided to join the H-share full-circulation trial programme.

A total of 880 million shares, or a 37 per cent stake in the company, will be eligible to be converted into the stock that can be traded freely on the Hong Kong stock market, Legend said in a statement on Monday night.