Hong Kong futures slipped, pointing to a lower opening for stocks on Wednesday morning after US markets dropped amid a sell-off in technology companies and rising bond yields.

April futures contracts on the Hang Seng Index fell 0.8 per cent, or 247 points, to 30,390 before the opening of the spot market.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.3 per cent to 30,636.24 yesterday. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 2 per cent to 3,128.93 after a meeting by China’s top decision-making body, the Politburo, hinted that it might ease monetary policy to bolster growth amid trade tensions with the US.

US stocks tumbled in overnight trading as investors continued to offload technology and industrial shares, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose above 3 per cent for the first time in four years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite Index both dropped 1.7 per cent, while the S&P 500 Index retreated 1.3 per cent.

Still, negative sentiment may be tempered by news that China’s central bank is likely to add to last week’s cut in banks’ reserve requirements, and that the US Treasury Secretary will fly to China to start talks on the trade stand-off between the two nations.

M2, a broader measure of money supply, may rebound this year after the Politburo dropped hints that policy loosening might be on the cards, Market News International reported, citing an unidentified official at the People’s Bank of China.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will depart for China to negotiate over the trade disputes within days, US President Donald Trump said.

“We have a very good chance of making a deal,” Trump said in a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. If the two sides can’t reach agreement, he said, proposed US tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese goods will take effect as planned.

In Asian early morning trading on Wednesday, major markets fell. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.7 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi slid 0.8 per cent.