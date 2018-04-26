Hong Kong’s stocks swung between gains and losses on Thursday, as traders weighed the strength of corporate earnings and the implications of rising yields on US bonds.

The Hang Seng Index slipped less than 0.1 per cent, or 8.93 points, to 30,319.22 in early morning trading. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, or the H-share gauge, added 0.2 per cent. The mainland’s stock benchmark retreated for a second day.

CNOOC gained 1.7 per cent to HK$13.12 as the biggest gainer on the Hang Seng gauge. The Chinese oil producer is due to release first-quarter results today. Full-year net income will probably jump 87 per cent in 2018, according to Bloomberg data.

Apple suppliers continued their rout. Sunny Optical Technology Group lost 2.2 per cent to HK$127.60 and AAC Technologies Holdings sank 2.3 per cent to HK$115.10, heading for a losing streak of 12 consecutive days.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6 per cent and the CSI 300 Index of blue-chips slumped 1.1 per cent. Gree Electric Appliances, China’s biggest maker of air conditioners, tumbled 9.2 per cent as the company said it will not pay dividends even as profits increased 45 per cent last year.

Most major markets in Asian rose in early morning trading today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.2 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi added 1.1 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed.