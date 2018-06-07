BusinessChina Business

HNA Group

HNA Group

With sale of Minneapolis tower, disposals at Chinese giant HNA this year cross US$14.5 billion

Office tower sold for US$320 million to Samsung Group subsidiary

PUBLISHED : Thursday, 07 June, 2018, 6:17pm
UPDATED : Thursday, 07 June, 2018, 6:17pm

Comments:  

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Share

Related topics

HNA Group International Property China Property Property investment

More on this story

Related Articles

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has sold an office tower in Minneapolis, Minnesota to a unit of South Korea’s Samsung Group for US$320 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The sale, along with Tuesday’s agreement to offload its stake in Spain’s NH Hotel Group for 619 million (US$726 million), brings the total amount of disposals at the Chinese conglomerate this year to more than US$14.5 billion, as it seeks to reduce debts.

The building at 33 South Sixth Street, which counts Target as its biggest tenant, was sold to Samsung SRA Asset Management for about US$5 million more than what HNA paid for less than two years ago, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

The representatives for HNA and Samsung SRA declined to comment.

After spending tens of billions of dollars during a multi-year acquisition spree, HNA’s debts bloated to about US$94 billion last year and borrowing costs surged to levels topping those of any other non-financial company in Asia, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Most of the disposed assets, including shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings, were sold at a profit. Real Estate Alert reported last month that HNA had agreed to sell the Minneapolis office tower.

business-article-page

 

Most Popular

Promotions

 

You may also like