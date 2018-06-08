Shares of ZTE’s suppliers advanced across Asia after the Chinese telecom equipment maker reached a settlement with the US that will allow it to resume normal operations.

Companies from Mobi Development in Hong Kong and Eoptolink Technology in Shenzhen to KH Vatec in South Korea and Genius Electronic Optical in Taiwan all advanced after US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said ZTE will pay a US$1 billion fine for breaching US sanction rules and have a US-appointed compliance team deployed in the Chinese company.

The record fine paves the way for the lifting of the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration in April that prevented ZTE from buying key components from its US suppliers for seven years.

A few weeks after the announcement of the ban, there were fears ZTE could be put out of business.

While shares of ZTE have been suspended since mid-April in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, its suppliers’ stocks were quick to applaud the settlement.

The settlement also requires ZTE to put US$400 million in escrow to cover any future violations and change its board of directors and executive team within a month.

Personnel reshuffle in the company has already been under way, with party secretary Fan Qingfeng removed from his post as executive vice-president.

Mobi Development, a maker of wireless communication antennas that derives almost half of its revenues from ZTE, jumped 5.5 per cent to HK$1.15, and Eoptolink Technology, which relies on ZTE for almost a third of sales, added 0.7 per cent to 18.12 yuan in Shenzhen.

KH Vatec, a South Korean maker of electronic components, gained 1.7 per cent to 12,150 won in Seoul and Genius Electronic added 0.5 per cent to NT$471. 50 in Taipei.