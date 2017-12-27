China’s top economic planner is investigating whether natural gas companies, including a unit of PetroChina, violated antitrust laws amid surging prices of the fuel this winter.

Seventeen companies have been under investigation since December 20, including PetroChina’s gas sales unit in Daqing, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Four other gas firms in the provinces of Heilongjiang, Zhejiang, Sichuan and Shandong were fined by the NDRC and ordered to return their illegal profits, it said.

China is facing a natural gas supply shortage this winter as President Xi Jinping’s government seeks to reduce the country’s reliance on coal by switching to gas in a bid to fight smog.

Some areas of the country reported shortages just two weeks into winter and supply has been curtailed to some businesses and factories to keep homes warm.

A spokesman for Beijing-based PetroChina did not immediately answer two calls and an email seeking comment.

The NDRC has repeatedly called on gas producers to ensure supply for heating by maximising domestic output as well as speeding up imports. The nation’s imports of liquefied natural gas surged to a record last month, while domestic production rose to the highest in eight months.