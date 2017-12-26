BusinessCompanies
Bike-sharing services

Bike-sharing services

In video: these are the casualties of China’s bike-share bubble

PUBLISHED : Tuesday, 26 December, 2017, 3:08pm
UPDATED : Tuesday, 26 December, 2017, 3:08pm

Josh Ye
Bike-sharing firms are among the most talked-about start-ups in China. More than US$2.7 billion has been poured into the sector, which is only about two years old.

Dockless bikes quickly became hugely popular in China, and some 40 companies sprang up to service the new market. But within a few short months of raising tens of millions in start-up funding, many of the new firms crashed.

