Marks & Spencer sells Hong Kong business to partner Al-Futtaim
PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 03 January, 2018, 1:26am
UPDATED : Wednesday, 03 January, 2018, 1:26am
Related topics
British chain Marks & Spencer (M&S) has sold its retail business in Hong Kong and Macau to its franchise partner Al-Futtaim.
The decision was made as part of a retreat from international markets to focus on the company’s core business in Britain, the company said on Tuesday.
Al-Futtaim, which already operates 72 M&S stores across 11 markets in Asia and the Middle East, bought 27 shops in the deal, which completed on December 30, M&S said.
The move follows a strategic review by M&S in November 2016, in which the company laid out plans to shut more than 80 stores at home and abroad as well as to seek joint ventures and franchise partnerships.
business-article-page
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
You may also like
Focus on wow factor: heads-up on best virtual reality headsets
In partnership with: HKT PREMIER
The spirit of Christmas
Sponsored by: English Schools Foundation
Comments: