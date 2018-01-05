Henderson Land Development has agreed to sell a Grade A office building in North Point for HK$9.95 billion (US$1.27 billion) to Shenzhen-based conglomerate China Create Capital, according to sources.

The brand new, 22 storey office building, which has a total gross floor area of 329,800 square feet, is located at 18, King Wah Road, close to Harbour Grand Hong Kong Hotel.

Its price tag equates to about HK$30,169 per square foot, a record for office building in North Point.

Henderson Land confirmed the sale but decline to disclose more details on Thursday night.

“The building is new and commands a full sea view. It has attracted quite a number of suitors from among mainland enterprises,” said people familiar with the deal.

An agreement was signed by Henderson Land Development and Fans Group over the sale of the office tower in Macau on Thursday night.

Fans Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Create Capital, which is involved in private equity funds, wealth management, securities investment, asset management and fintech.

China Create Capital acquired a 15.98 per cent stake in Hebei Construction, which was listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange last month, for HK$300 million.