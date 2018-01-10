Lenovo Group, one of the world’s largest personal computer makers, said on Wednesday it will book a one-off US$400 million charge stemming from the US President Trump’s tax overhaul, for the nine months ended in December due to a reassessment of its US deferred tax assets.

The write-down is non-cash in nature, and the group “does not expect such an adjustment to have any material effect on its operation or cash flow position”, the PC maker said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The company has calculated the charge in respect of its deferred tax assets as a result of the new US tax code, which has reduced the US corporate tax rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent.

“The board of directors of Lenovo Group believes that such a reduction will positively impact the future earnings of its US operations in the long term,” Lenovo said.

Lenovo is due to announce its third-quarter results on February 1.

Its shares dropped 1.5 per cent to close at HK$4.59 on the Hong Kong stock exchange, , underperforming the Hang Seng Index’s 0.2 per cent gain.

The board of directors of Lenovo Group believes that such a reduction will positively impact the future earnings of its US operations in the long term

The PC maker said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse

The US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was passed by Congress in December and then signed into law by US President Donald Trump.

While it expects to lift future company earnings, the enacted lower corporate tax rate reduced the value of deferred tax assets already held on company balance sheets.

A number of companies have announced one-time writedowns due to the new tax law, in particular in the banking sector.

Goldman Sachs said last month it expects to take a US$5 billion hit to profits for the fourth quarter due to changes in repatriation taxes and the remeasurement of its US deferred tax assets.

“Firms will be forced to remeasure the value of their deferred tax assets and liabilities at the new 21 per cent statutory federal corporate tax rate,” the investment bank said.

“Companies will record a tax expense (benefit) if deferred tax assets are greater (less) than deferred tax liabilities.”

Goldman expect investors to “look through a noisy (fourth quarter) and focus on the effects of tax reform on 2018”.

Earlier this month, oil company BP and Morgan Stanley separately forecast a US$1.5 billion and US$1.25 billion decrease in their fourth-quarter earnings.