Hong Kong medical services company C-Mer Eye Care Holdings opened 82 per cent higher on its trading debut on Monday, pointing to the possibility of a positive environment for initial public offerings that may be planned for the city this year.

Shares in the company, which operates eye clinics, opened at HK$5.35, above its IPO price of HK$2.90 and the marketed range of HK$2.35 to HK$2.90. It was trading at HK$5.16 by mid-morning.

C-Mer, which counts Tencent Holdings chairman Pony Ma as a cornerstone investor, is raising a net HK$521.3 million (US$66.6 million). The retail share offer was increased to 98.5 million shares from 19.7 million under the exchange’s clawback rule, which allows shares to be reallocated to retail investors if demand exceeds the original allocation.

The IPO was oversubscribed by more than 1,500 times, locking up about HK$89.9 billion of funds. The proceeds will go to establishing three new eye hospitals in China as well to the possible acquisition of existing eye hospitals in the country.

The surge in C-Mer’s stock came as Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index rose above its historical closing record price of 31,638.23 set on October 30, 2007, though it was still shy of the intraday record high of 31,958.41 set on the same day.

Analysts said optimism in Hong Kong’s markets was rising after the founder of the world’s largest e-commerce shopping platform, Alibaba Group Holding, said he would consider listing its shares on the local bourse.

That comment followed the announcement of a plan to change Hong Kong’s listing rules to attract more companies, particularly those with dual-class share structures. The exchange’s previous rule to bar companies with such structures was the reason Alibaba had originally rejected Hong Kong for its listing.

The changes are likely to kick in by mid 2018, attracting more well-known Chinese technology companies to list in Hong Kong, OCBC Bank said in a research note. This new wave of IPOs is likely to suck in more funds and push up Hong Kong dollar interest rates this year, it said.

Other recent new listings in Hong Kong did not fare so well on Monday. Yixin Group, an online car-loan provider backed by Tencent, fell 0.9 per cent to HK$6.75, and has been trading below its IPO price since November.

Computer game accessories maker Razer Inc fell 0.8 per cent to HK$3.88, similar to its IPO price in November.