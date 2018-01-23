Sun Hongbin, the white knight who came to rescue of troubled entrepreneur Jia Yueting – also known China’s Steve Jobs – with a 15 billion yuan (US$2.3 billion) investment in Leshi, has refused to make further financial commitments.

“People should admit defeat because sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t,” Sun, the Chinese property tycoon behind Sunac China Holdings, told retail investors of Leshi Internet Information & Technology on Tuesday morning via an online conference link through Shenzhen bourse.

Sun said that while he was not willing to increase his stake in Leshi, he would try his best to push for a “solution to the capital problem and normalise operations”.

“Anything could happen, including delisting of the firm,” Leshi said in a statement.

Shares of Sunac China surged by 5 per cent in Hong Kong to HK$36.3 within minutes of Sun expressing his desire to provide no further investment.

Leshi is the Shenzhen-listed arm of LeEco Group – the internet-based conglomerate founded by Jia, which focuses on online video business. The company’s shares have been suspended from trading since last April 17 after the company’s cash crisis became apparent.

Sun paid 15 billion yuan to buy a 8.56 per cent stake in Leshi and LeEco’s other subsidiaries in January and provided it with another 1.29 billion yuan in loans in November.

Jia resigned as chairman of Leshi to hand over the position to Sun, but remains a controlling shareholder with a 25.67 per cent stake. More than 99 per cent of Jia’s holding has been pledged to financial institutions for capital, according the firm’s financial report for the third quarter.

Leshi is also owed 7.5 billion yuan by companies related to the LeEco Group.

“The unpaid receivables, and troubles of the related parties under LeEco Group has weighed on the cash flow and the reputation of the listed company, causing losses of 1.6 billion yuan for shareholders in the first nine months,” the financial report said.

During Tuesday’s conference, Sun said he “was aware of the receivables owed by unlisted parties of LeEco, but had wrongly assumed that they would be paid”.

Sun and his colleagues said they would urge Jia to make those repayments through the disposal of stakes in his other companies, including the Las Vegas-based Faraday Futures.

Meanwhile, mutual fund managers said Leshi was likely to resume trading on Thursday, and many of them had adjusted the price down to 3.91 yuan from its last trading price of 15.33 yuan in their products, as the firm had aborted a restructuring plan, and shows no sign of recovering debts, resuming normal operations or regaining market share.

The 74 per cent mark down indicates the stock is likely to go into a free fall when trading resumes.

Central Huijin Asset Management, a subsidiary of the main sovereign wealth fund – China Investment Corporation could feel the brunt of the stock’s decline as it is the sixth largest shareholder with a 1.4 per cent stake.

Two asset management plans set up by the state-owned Industrial Bank, Agriculture Bank of China and China Post Fund are also among the top 10 shareholders.