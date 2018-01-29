Biel Crystal Manufactory, the biggest producer of touch-sensitive smartphone screens, will postpone its US$1.5 billion initial public offer to the third quarter, as more companies jostle for investors’ capital amid a build-up in deals pipeline, according to a source close to the IPO.

The Hong Kong-based company hasn’t yet submitted applications to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the source told the South China Morning Post, making a second-quarter listing unlikely.

Biel was considering a US$1.5 billion offer, according to an earlier report in the IFR.

The delay underscores the build-up of fundraising activity in Hong Kong, after the city's exchange operator and regulator announced the biggest overhaul in their listing rules in decades to attract technology and biotechnology start-ups to raise capital. Dozens of potential companies had been making inquiries about potentially listing in the city, exchange officials had said.

Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index had already soared to a record, among the world’s best-performing major stock benchmark this year. The market is expected to advance further, giving Biel the confidence to pick the best timing of its own choosing, the source said, declining to be identified.

The company’s spokesman declined to comment. JPMorgan Chase & Co., CLSA and Citic Securities are working with Biel on its IPO plan, the IFR reported in January last year.

Biel, established in 1986, is the world’s dominant producer of glass covers, producing the material for smartphones, smartwatches, tablet computers and notebooks, in addition to analogue wrist watches.

Its clients include Apple, Samsung and Sony. Biel revealed its listing plan a few months after Apple launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, the 10th anniversary edition of the ubiquitous smartphone.

Revenue was 36 billion yuan (US$5.3 billion) in 2016 , with gross profit margin in the double digits, chairman Yeung Kin-man told the Post in a June 2017 interview. His company employs about 140,000 employees, mostly in Shenzhen and Huizhou in Guangdong province.

Business has been growing so much that Biel is spending 5 billion yuan to build its third manufacturing plant in Huizhou, measuring 300,000 square metres (3.3 million square feet).The company also plans to seek capital to expand into industries with higher returns, such as property development in Hong Kong and China, Yeung said.