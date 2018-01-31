Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker, is said to be aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong in September to raise funds as it embarks on a global expansion drive.

The Beijing-based company has appointed Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to work on its share sale, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. A representative for Xiaomi declined to comment on the company’s IPO plans.



Xiaomi, founded and led by billionaire Lei Jun, is taking advantage of a boom in Chinese technology stocks to raise funds in Hong Kong, which is revising its rules to lure more technology and biotech listings. Tencent Holdings, Asia’s most valuable company by market capitalisation, may be set to join the Hang Seng China Enterprise Index, known as the H-share index, after more than doubling its share price on the city’s benchmark index in the past year, while online insurer ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance drew tremendous demand for its IPO.

Tencent among new-economy stocks to join H-share index

Lufax, one of China’s major online wealth management platforms, plans to launch an IPO in April in Hong Kong, which could value the firm at about US$60 billion in what could be the city’s biggest fintech flotation.

The size of Xiaomi’s IPO is not finalised, according to the source. The company may price the IPO shares at 60 times its earnings, valuing the firm at as much as US$110 billion in market cap, wallstreetcn.com reported earlier, citing unnamed sources.

Xiaomi was once the darling of China’s smartphone industry, beating Samsung to become China’s top-selling smartphone brand in 2014. It has since been edged out by other domestic rivals such as Oppo and Vivo, although the company recently said its annual revenue topped US$15 billion.

Xiaomi knocks Samsung off its perch to claim top spot in India

Xiaomi pioneered the online-only model when it first started selling smartphones in 2011, making its devices available only through its online store. Its “hunger marketing” model, where consumers compete, fastest-fingers-first style for a limited supply of phones, helped increase awareness among consumers and drove demand.

The company has since expanded its product catalogue to include smart home and Internet of Things devices, including fitness trackers, water purifiers, rice cookers and air purifiers – all of which can be controlled via its app. Xiaomi has also turned its focus to expanding its offline operations, with the aim of having 1,000 of its Mi Home stores open in China by 2020.

Major shake-up predicted for China phone market as sales shrink

Xiaomi overtook Samsung to become the top smartphone brand in India in the last quarter of 2017, according to data compiled by Canalys and Counterpoint Research. Xiaomi also sells devices in several countries in Southeast Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

Additional reporting by Zen Soo