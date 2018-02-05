Hong Kong stocks were hammered lower at the midday close on Monday, following a downbeat performance by US markets on Friday that reflected the worst plunge since June 2016.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.78 per cent, or 578.99 points, to 32,022.79 at the afternoon break, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.66 per cent, or 224.13 points, to 13,314.53.

“This morning it opened over 800 points lower, but then there was some kind of bottom fishing,” said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director at VC Asset Management.

“The market sentiment is not that bad given that the market has gone up so much since the beginning of this year. Even 1,000 points isn’t too much of a worry in the short term, but in the medium term investors have to look at the US and what is happening with 10-year bond yields. That could change the complection of the market.”

The oil and gas sector saw big losses. CNOOC was down 3.48 per cent to HK$12.22, PetroChina fell 3 per cent to HK$6.14, Kunlun Energy lost 2.52 per cent to HK$7.73. Sinopec and China Oilfield dropped 2.44 per cent and 2.31 per cent, to HK$6.80 and HK$9.72, respectively.

Among financials, Bank of China shed 2.58 per cent to HK$4.54, while China Construction Bank fell 1.34 per cent to HK$8.83, and ICBC dropped 1.62 per cent to HK$7.27. HSBC was also down 1.25 per cent to HK$82.65.

Losses among insurance companies were led by Manulife, which fell 2.56 per cent to HK$159.80, followed by Prudential which fell 2.37 per cent to HK$206.00. AIA lost 1.99 per cent to HK$63.90, Ping An was down 1.87 per cent to HK$89.00 and China Life dropped 1.13 per cent to HK$26.25.

In property, Evergrande lost 1.55 per cent to HK$25.45, China Overseas dropped 2.74 per cent to HK$30.15. Country Garden fell 2.63 per cent to HK$16.32 and Sun Hung Kai Properties shed 2.63 per cent to HK$129.80.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing fell 1.52 per cent to HK$284.60.

Technology was mixed with AAC Tech gaining 2.55 per cent to HK$144.70, reflecting one of the only shares to notch gains at midday. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shed 1.16 per cent to HK$110.80 and Tencent Holdings dropped 2.56 per cent to HK$440.80.

“The correction for these coming few days won’t be that deep, I think it [Hang Seng] will find support at 31,500 for the time being, but then we have to look at bond yields,” Tse continued.

“We have to see what happens in the development of the market complexion, and what happens in the US tonight.”

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.18 per cent, or 6.18 points, to 3,455.90, while the CSI 300 – which tracks large companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – fell 0.73 per cent, or 31.15 points, to 4,240.08.

The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 0.8 per cent, or 14.57 points, to 1,806.96, while the ChiNext edged down 0.55 per cent, or 9.34 points, to 1,693.09.

All three major US indices ended last week lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing down 2.54 per cent, or 665.75 points, to close at 25,520.96 on Friday, and the S&P 500 dropping 2.12 per cent, or 59.85 points, to 2,762.13. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.96 per cent, or 144.92 points, to 7,240.95.

In Asian trading on Monday morning, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 2.41 per cent, or 561.84 points, to 22,712.69 by midday. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.62 per cent, or 41.01 points, to 2,484.38, while Australia’s All Ordinaries lost 1.79 per cent, or 111.70 points, to 6,118.10.