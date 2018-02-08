Hong Kong stocks were little changed at the midday lunch break on Thursday, reflecting divisions among investors on whether equites represent a value opportunity or a bear trap after successive days of tumult that gave back much of the gains for the year.

The Hang Seng Index was almost flat, gaining just 0.06 per cent, or 19.33 points, to 30,342.53, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was at 12,343.80, representing a drop of 89.49 points, or 0.72 per cent. Both stock measures swung between marginal gains and losses throughout the morning.

“The market has sold down heavily over the past few days: bulls have had heavy losses so they have had to sell stock to compensate,” said Louis Tse Ming-Kwong, managing director at VC Asset Management. “The market is very over sold. I think quite a few retail investors want to accumulate before the Lunar New Year next week. They have nothing to lose.”

“The bull has been running since 2010 because of the quantitative easing, so I am not surprised it [the market] is going down before it stabilises,” he added.

Property developers were mostly lower for a third straight session, reflecting a U-turn from earlier gains. CK Asset was down 0.71 per cent to HK$69.50, while China Overseas Land and Investment dropped 0.37 per cent to HK$26.95 and Evergrande decreased 0.22 per cent to HK$22.40. Country Garden, however, saw slight gains of 0.58 per cent to HK$14.00, alongside China Resources Land which gained 1.1 per cent to HK$28.10 after slumps of 7.3 per cent on Wednesday.

Financials were mainly down, even as banks ranked as the top traded sector by turnover. ICBC lost 0.74 per cent to HK$6.73, while China Construction Bank decreased 0.86 per cent to HK$8.03 and Bank of China dropped 0.93 per cent to HK$4.26. HSBC however gained 0.5 per cent to HK$80.40.

Insurance companies were mixed with AIA increasing 1.65 per cent to HK$61.80 and Ping An decreasing 1.2 per cent to HK$82.10.

Oil and gas stocks continued to drop across the board. China Oilfield slumped 6.1 per cent to HK$8.61, while PetroChina lost 1.59 per cent to HK$5.57 and Sinopec dropped 1.88 per cent to HK$6.27. CNOOC also decreased 1.71 per cent to HK$11.52.

Wynn Macau shares were up 6.8 per cent to HK$26.70 in resumed trade.

The shares were suspended on Wednesday, after US casino magnate Steve Wynn stepped down as chairman and CEO of his casino business, over sexual abuse allegations.

“The key main risk of Wynn Casino has been removed now, so the market will feel relieved and we may see some technical rebound,” said Stanley Chan, director of research at Emperor Securities. “Investors later on will focus on the fundamentals of the casino business and the gambling industry in Macau.”

Wynn Macau shares surge 6 per cent as new managers replace Steve Wynn

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.49 per cent, or 49.56 points, to 3,259.70, while the CSI 300 – which tracks companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – lost 1.14 per cent, or 46.09 points, to 4,004.41.

The Shenzhen Composite Index edged up 1.1 per cent, or 18.35 points, to 1,732.74, after slight gains earlier in the morning, while ChiNext similarly gained 1.85 per cent, or 29.93 points, to 1,646.33.

The mixed Hong Kong market comes after stocks fell for a fifth day on Wall Street Wednesday..

All three major US indices moved between gains and losses throughout the session before closing modestly lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.08 per cent lower, shedding 19.97 points, to 24,892.80, and the S&P 500 dropped 0.5 per cent, or 13.49 points, to 2,681.65. Meanwhile the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.89 per cent, or 63.17 points, to 7,052.71.

Markets fluctuated during Thursday morning in Asia, with marginal gains and losses seen.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.41 per cent, or 87.79 points, to 21,733.16 by midday. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.74 per cent, or 17.79 points, to 2,414.35, while Australia’s All Ordinaries edged down 0.02 per cent, or 1.10 points, to 5,980.40.