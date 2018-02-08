The Swire Group has named a sixth-generation descendant of its founder to chair its Asian holding unit and property subsidiary, returning a family member to the company’s apex for the first time in more than four decades.

Merlin Bingham Swire, the group’s 45-year-old chief executive, will take over as chairman of Swire Pacific and Swire Properties starting July 1, according to a press release. John Robert Slosar, Swire Pacific’s chairman since 2014, will retire from the group, although he will remain as chairman of Cathay Pacific Airways.

The reshuffle marks the first time a family member has returned to chair one of Asia’s largest conglomerates, with a HK$106 billion (US$13.6 billion) business owning stakes in almost every aspect of Hong Kong life, from the bottling of beverages and sugar refining, to developing commercial and residential property, to operating the city’s dominant airlines.

It comes as the profitability of both Swire Pacific and Swire Properties are struggling to crawl out of their lowest levels in a decade. Both companies are scheduled to announce their full year and second-half financial results on March 15.

Swire Pacific’s 2016 net income fell 28 per cent to HK$9.64 billion under general accounting rules, the lowest since 2008, while revenue rose 2 per cent to HK$62.39 billion. Things are no better at the group’s real estate unit Swire Properties, which builds upscale offices and manages shopping malls including the Pacific Place in Hong Kong, with 2016 net income unchanged at HK$7.11 billion, while revenue rose 2 per cent to HK$16.79 billion.

Swire Pacific issued a profit warning in November, citing a difficult operating environment in the airline industry, the second time in a decade it’s given investors such a warning.

The biggest challenge for Swire is the three-year-turnaround plan for Cathay Pacific, 45 per cent owned by the Swire Group. The carrier, scheduled to report its 2017 results on March 14, is expected to announce a second annual loss, its first back-to-back losses since it first took flight in 1946.

“The sudden board change obviously shows that the [founder’s] family is dissatisfied with the performance of Swire Pacific,” said Alvin Cheung Chi-wai, associate director of Prudential Brokerage in Hong Kong. “Under the helm of Merlin Swire, he will certainly adopt a growth strategy, but it will take time to see the results.”

Still, the reshuffle reflects a “normal tenure” for Slosar compared with his predecessor Chris Patt, said a Swire Pacific spokeswoman. Slosar’s tenure will be a little over four years, while Patt chaired the board for eight years until March 2014.

Merlin Swire is the sixth-generation descendant of John Swire, who founded his trading company in Liverpool, England in 1816. He joined the group in Hong Kong in 1997, and worked his way through various units within the group in Hong Kong, Sydney, Shanghai, Xieman and London. He’s been executive director of Swire Pacific over the past 10 years.

“This move back to Hong Kong reflects how important Hong Kong is to the group’s business and reaffirms the Swire family’s long-term commitment to Swire Pacific at a time of rapid change and exciting growth opportunities,” the incoming chairman said in a press release. “After 20 years in the business, I am delighted to be returning to Asia as chairman of Swire Pacific during such a dynamic time in the development of China and the region.”