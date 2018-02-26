Global markets have wallowed in a once-in-a-lifetime experience of ultra-cheap money and they should enjoy it while it lasts. For the most part, it has been a white knuckle ride, emerging from the dark days of the financial crash 10 years ago, into the bright light of super-stimulus and free-rolling, one-way bets in a seemingly never-ending rally. Who would want it to end?

Now comes the tough part, the snap back to reality as the markets come to terms with living in the real world of less stellar recovery, rising inflation risks and a less palatable policy environment. It is a normality shock. Policymakers are keen to wean the world off monetary steroids as soon as they can to ensure the wake-up call is as smooth as possible and a hard landing avoided.

Global policymakers know they went well over the top to rescue the world economy from deeper rot and the time for recall is long overdue. Global growth has settled into a reasonable pace, the appetite for risk looks overstretched and investors must be let down gently. Jumping into zero interest rates and quantitative easing was kids’ stuff compared to the challenges ahead.

So it is no surprise markets are getting jumpy about succession risks in two of the biggest pro-activist nations behind the great monetary experiment. The US and the euro zone central banks have plied the markets with so much cheap money it is a big worry when the script changes with key personnel changes coming at the top. Markets gorged on so much generosity should be concerned.

Future interest rate intentions are crucial and make a great deal of difference to relative bets between US and European fixed income, equity and currency markets. Any hint of policy re-jigging will have a major impact on relative perceptions and investment flows between the two markets.

In the US, the policy baton has already passed from former Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen to her successor Jerome Powell, but markets need to know the measure of the man when he gives his first testimony to Congress this week. It is no coincidence markets have been hesitant ahead of his recent swearing-in. Markets hate uncertainty and a new Fed governor is a big deal.

Powell will want to avoid creating waves early on, but will be keen to lay down his own marker as soon as possible. The big question is whether he is as committed to propping up markets in times of crisis as his recent predecessors were with the euphemistically named Fed put option – the unspoken guarantee the central bank would always intervene to ensure market stability.

This has always been a comfort for markets in tough times and investors will want to see proof that this will continue in future. It could be a rude awakening. The Fed’s most pressing priority is securing better monetary traction to deal with future crises and it means getting interest rates to higher levels as soon as possible. It could mean three more rate hikes this year – at least.

In Europe, the succession battle waging in the European Central Bank could see serious downside for markets accustomed to dreams of never-ending stimulus. ECB President Mario Draghi has done a good job managing acute recession, deflation and debt default risks in the last decade but the winds of change are blowing hard. Draghi holds office until 2019 but who comes next is critical.

As the battle lines are drawn it will be epic for interest rate perceptions. European markets are on a countdown to more costly money as the power struggle intensifies between the ECB’s hawks and doves. Clearly Germany’s hard core monetary conservatives want to be back in the driver’s seat and that means wrestling the ECB presidency back into German hands again.

Germany believes the last decade was a lost opportunity for monetary stability and is determined to set things straight again. In the Bundesbank’s view, super-stimulus has put European inflation at risk and left the ECB’s monetary credibility in tatters. Change is coming and the markets must embrace the inevitable transition to tighter rate policy.

The days of easy money are over and markets are heading into a new era of double trouble for rate perceptions in the US and Europe. Where the US leads, Europe will dutifully follow.

Despite a strong rebound in US stocks over the past fortnight, international investors continue to withdraw money from the country’s equity funds, with redemptions of US$2.4 billion for the week ending February 21, bringing total outflows since the start of this year to US$22 billion, according to EPFR Global, a data provider. While the threat of higher government bond yields is weighing on US equity markets, European and emerging market stock funds attracted a further US$3 billion and US$5.4 billion respectively last week, according to data from JPMorgan.

America’s debt market is also under increasing strain, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond hovering near the psychologically important 3 per cent level, fuelling speculation that the 30-year-long bull market has finally come to an end. Following last Wednesday’s publication of the hawkish minutes from the Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting, the odds of four interest rate hikes this year – at least one more than the Fed anticipates – have shot up to 27 per cent.

Add in an inflation scare and mounting concerns about the US fiscal position following the enactment last December of sweeping tax cuts and a deficit-swelling budget deal agreed earlier this month, and it is clear that US markets and the economy have become the battleground between bulls and bears.

While overstretched valuations in US stocks and bonds were a focal point of investor anxiety long before the bout of turbulence swept through global markets earlier this month, the fact that the trigger for the surge in volatility – a sharper-than-anticipated pick up in wage growth which accentuated fears about inflation, pushing up bond yields – emanated from the US has sharpened the focus on financial and economic developments in the world’s largest economy.

Last Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged investors not to worry about the inflationary and fiscal consequences of the tax cuts, even going so far as to claim that “you can have wage inflation and not necessarily have inflation concerns in general”.

While some prominent bond investors, including Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital, a hedge fund, are ridiculing Mnuchin for downplaying the inflationary threat, the jury is still out as to whether the recent rise in inflation and bond yields are a foretaste of things to come that will force the Fed to turn more hawkish and mark a definitive end to the rally in equities.

Make no mistake, the US inflation scare, as I argued in an earlier column, is the single most important driver of global markets this year and the crux of the debate between bulls and bears.

In defence of the bulls, inflation is hardly getting out of control. The 10-year-implied forecast for US consumer prices derived from the bond market shows that inflation, at just over 2 per cent (on a par with the Fed’s own target), is still within its range over the past five years when fears about deflation were rife. However, real bond yields – yields adjusted for market expectations of inflation – have risen sharply this year and are now at their highest level since 2013.

This suggests that the real worry is not inflation but rather the fear that the Fed, under Powell, will overreact to the threat of higher inflation.

On Tuesday Powell will have a chance to clarify the Fed’s position when he testifies before Congress. If he sounds a more hawkish note – a distinct possibility given the mounting upward pressures on inflation – the probability of four rate hikes this year will keep rising, pushing bond yields up further and putting US equity markets under renewed strain.

Yet just because volatility has returned to markets does not mean that the world’s leading central banks, in particular the Fed, are about to get a lot more hawkish.

Powell, who is nicknamed “Yellen 2.0” because of his strong support for the dovish policies of his predecessor, is very unlikely to depart from the Fed’s gradualist approach to raising rates. The last thing Powell needs right now is a disorderly Fed-driven sell-off so soon after a change in leadership at the central bank.

Even if the 10-year Treasury yield surpasses the supposedly critical 3 per cent level, insightful research from Credit Suisse shows that US equities have risen in tandem with rising yields over the past two years, and that it is a 3.5 per cent, or even 4 per cent 10-year yield that is the key threshold.

The bears are finally giving the bulls a run for their money. But it will take more than a sudden burst of volatility for the bears to gain the upper hand.

David Brown is chief executive of New View Economics